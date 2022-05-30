5 Best Pilates Ring Exercises to Get a Toned Upper Body

The Pilates ring, also known as an exercise ring or fitness circle, is a lightweight, small, relatively cheap, and easy to carry fitness ring mainly used as equipment to enhance the effectiveness of a Pilates mat workout. A Pilates ring can work on an entire range of body parts and easily be used during gym and home workouts. Both beginners and advanced exercisers can use this tool.

Exercising with a Pilates ring not only targets your abs, arms, glutes, pelvic floor, back, and inner and outer thighs, but it can also be used to provide different variations when a person is unable to perform any specific exercise. Additionally, an exercise ring can also be used to stretch your body.

Pilates ring exercises for your upper body

If you want to get a toned upper body, incorporate these Pilates ring exercises into your workout routine.

1) Pilates ring roll-ups

Targets: biceps, shoulders, and core muscles

To perform this exercise:

Lie down on a mat with your back straight and flat.

Hold the fitness ring with your hands above your chest by keeping your arms straight.

Engage your abs and roll up the ring slowly. Do not move your back.

Reverse the movement and roll back the ring down to the starting position. Keep your abs tight and arms straight.

Perform at least 10 roll-ups.

To make this exercise even more challenging, you may press the ring in while rolling it up.

2) Pilates crunch

Targets: arms, chest, and abs

To perform this exercise:

Lie down on a mat on your back and hold the Pilates ring with your hands. The ring should be above your chest, and your arms should bend slightly.

Now crunch up slowly by lifting your shoulders off the mat and bringing the ring towards your chest.

While crunching up, make sure to squeeze the Pilates ring. Return to the initial position and perform 8 to 10 crunches.

3) Behind-your-back-presses

Targets: biceps, shoulders, and triceps

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet apart at shoulder width.

Keep the ring straight behind your back, your arms parallel and elbows slightly bent.

Squeeze the ring in, and release it.

Perform 8 to 10 squeezes and then hold the position for at least 5 seconds in the end.

Rest for a few minutes and repeat the exercise.

Make sure to squeeze the ring at a controlled pace, and don’t draw your shoulders up.

4) Halo ring

Targets: shoulders and deltoids

To perform this exercise:

Stand straight with your shoulders relaxed. Bring the ring overhead so that it faces the ceiling.

Slightly bend your elbows to the side so that the ring comes above your head.

As you do this, you’ll feel as if your chest and back have become wide.

Squeeze the ring and then release it. Remember to squeeze as you inhale and release the ring as you exhale. Use slow and controlled movements.

5) Bicep press

Targets: shoulders and biceps

To perform this exercise:

Stand with your feet apart at shoulder width.

Put the ring on your shoulders and hold it tight with your palms.

Keep your elbow to the side.

Slowly press down on the ring and hold the position for a few seconds. Release the ring and relax.

Repeat 10 times and then switch sides.

In each of the exercises mentioned above, you’ll do the pulses with the ring, and therefore, it’s essential to maintain the right form. So to ensure you are doing every exercise in the correct form, keep in mind the given things:

When squeezing and releasing the ring, make sure you make these moves at a controlled pace. When you squeeze, feel a stretch on your shoulders, back, biceps and chest. Always maintain an upright posture and keep your body straight.

Key Takeaway

The Pilates ring is an effective tool that helps target individual muscles while also utilizing full-body moves to perform the exercises. But to get an overall benefit for your whole body and specifically tone your upper body, it is essential to maintain good form and keep your core engaged throughout the exercises. If you are a beginner, it is best to consult a certified Pilates trainer before you start with the workouts mentioned above.

