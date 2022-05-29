How to Do a Reclined Hip Stretch in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

A reclined hip stretch in Pilates, also known as the reclined pigeon pose or eye of the needle pose, is a beginner-level exercise that primarily works on the buttock and hip muscles.

It is a basic mat exercise and is considered one of the best stretching workouts for the hip, specifically the outside of the hip. One good thing about a reclined hip stretch in Pilates is that you can easily control the intensity of the stretch.

You can include this exercise in your warm-up session and perform it every morning, especially if you have stiff hips. This exercise looks a bit challenging, but once you know the steps correctly, it becomes easy and very effective. You can perform this stretch at the gym, at home or in your Pilates studio.

To perform a reclined hip stretch in Pilates correctly, follow these steps:

Lie straight on your back on a flat floor. You can also use an exercise mat for more comfort.

Bend your knees, and put your feet straight on the floor.

Your spine should be in a neutral position, and you don’t need to flatten your back.

Bend your left knee so that your thigh gets perpendicular to the mat. Your shin can drop and doesn’t need to be in the tabletop position.

Bring your right knee up, and rotate your right leg in the outward direction at your hip so that you can put your right ankle on your left thigh, just above your knee.

Take your left hand to the outside of your left thigh, and take your right hand through the opening that your crossed right leg has made.

Hold your hands behind your left thigh.

Press your right thigh with your elbow, and pull your left thigh towards your chest simultaneously with your hands.

As you do that, you’ll feel a stretch on the outside of your right hip. You can increase or decrease the intensity of the stretch, according to your comfort.

Breathe easily, and continue to stretch.

Hold for 30 to 40 seconds, and repeat the move on the alternate side.

Continue this exercise till your body feels relaxed.

Here's a video of a reclined hip stretch for reference:

When doing a reclined hip stretch in Pilates, you can also extend the uncrossed leg over your other leg, and continue to stretch. If you have any difficulty lying down on the floor, you may perform this move while sitting on a chair. To make the stretch more intense, try to bring your forehead to your knee.

Common mistakes to avoid when doing a reclined hip stretch in Pilates

When performing this stretch, it is important to watch out for these mistakes to make the move even more effective and safe:

Keep your neck and shoulder relaxed throughout this stretch.

While bringing your knees up, make sure to create a bend on your hips, and keep your tailbone stuck to the floor so that your hips don’t lift up along with your knee.

Benefits of doing reclined hip stretch in Pilates

1) Targets the hip and buttock muscles

A reclined hip stretch in Pilates works the tendons and muscles on the outside of your hip as well as the buttocks. The muscles and tendons include gluteals and tensor fascia latae that attach to the iliotibial band.

2) Reduces tightness and stiffness of the hips

People with sitting jobs may experience stiffness in their outer hips and fascia muscles, which further creates problems in the iliotibial band. Practicing this stretch helps prevent tightness in the hip area and also eliminates damage to the iliotibial band.

3) Maintains flexibility of the hip

Restoring and maintaining stability and flexibility in the outer hip region is very important to promote a comfortable athletic performance. Performing a reclined hip stretch in Pilates helps to enhance flexibility and restores balance so you may perform every activity easily.

Bottom Line

A reclined hip stretch in Pilates is considered a beginner-level stretch, but you might face difficulty in performing it for the first time.

However, once you are well-versed with the basics of this stretch, it will become easier for you to practice anytime. Do not attempt this move if you feel any pain in your hips, back, knee or legs. Moreover, avoid it if you’ve been told not to lie flat.

