5 Quick and Easy Kettlebell Exercises for Your Core

There are a variety of kettlebell exercises for the abs, some of which target the abs directly and others have an indirect impact.

It's crucial to carefully choose kettlebell exercises for the core carefully so that you don't completely exhaust your abs before a session.

To build strength, kettlebells are fantastic. Yes, they can completely replace dumbbells and other weights for a number of exercises. Kettlebells, however, are the best option for some weighted motions, particularly for strengthening your core.

Best Kettlebell Exercises for Abs

The kettlebell workouts listed below are excellent options for developing stability and core strength. During these motions, your core should be actively engaged:

1) Turkish get-up

At first glance, a Turkish get-up may appear to be a complex move because it is composed of several smaller movements. But this kettlebell exercise is easy to perform and targets your core.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back with a kettlebell resting just over your right shoulder. Stretch your left arm out to the side after raising your right arm to directly lift the kettlebell above your head.

Putting your foot on the ground, bend your right knee, and cross it over your body. As you take a standing position, keep your eye on the kettlebell that is still above you at arm’s length.

Pull the kettlebell down eventually to your shoulder after slowly turning the action the other way until you're lying down.

2) Kettlebell sit-up

The sit-up is an excellent kettlebell exercise to quickly strengthen your abs and overall flexibility. As you sit up, pay attention to maintaining a solid grip on the kettlebell as you hold it above your head and chest.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie on your back and firmly hold the kettlebell in your hands.

Legs bent and feet planted firmly on the ground can help you stabilize your lower body.

Lift the kettlebell above your head while assuming a curled-up position. As you lift up, exhale while keeping your back straight.

While keeping the kettlebells raised straight up, slowly return to the starting position.

3) Kettlebell windmills

Kettlebell exercises like the Windmill are excellent. It's a wonderful workout since your body rotates when you go down and come back up, targeting your obliques.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold the kettlebell in your right hand and take a hip-distance stance.

While keeping your right arm straight and locked, raise the kettlebell above your shoulder. Your biceps need to be in the vicinity of your ear.

Move your right hip back and turn your left foot outwards slightly. After that, slowly extend your left arm down your left leg until it is at least mid-thigh high.

Returning to the starting position after that, steadily rise.

Then, switch sides after completing 10 repetitions.

4) Sumo high pull

Similar to the Turkish get-up, this exercise calls for a wide range of motion and works practically in all of the regions in your posterior chain.

Here’s how to do it:

Place a kettlebell in the space between your shoulders while you stand with your knees wider than that.

Once both hands are in front of the kettlebell and your knees are bent to a 90-degree angle, drop your body into a squat position.

With your legs extended, raise the kettlebell to your chin while bending your arms so that your elbows are parallel to the top of your head.

Repeat while kneeling down.

5) Sit-up to Press-up

Through this kettlebell exercise, the abs will not only be worked on, but the hips and shoulders will also be strengthened, and hip mobility will be enhanced.

Here’s how to do it:

Carry a kettlebell in both hands on your chest while lying face up with your knees slightly bent and your feet flat on the ground.

Pull your body up with your abs so that you can sit up straight. Press the weight above while simultaneously extending both arms so that your elbows are upright.

Return to the starting position gradually.

Conclusion

Using a kettlebell can undoubtedly help you achieve the toned figure of your dreams. If working your abs is your only objective, you can perform the kettlebell exercises listed above or create a circuit with a handful of your favorite moves. Use a kettlebell that isn't too heavy, keep your technique correct, and engage your core for optimal results.

