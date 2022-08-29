5 Quick Exercises for Beginners to Get Better at Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are arguably the hardest bodyweight exercise to do, and why shouldn’t they be?

The pull-up is essentially a movement that involves pulling one's entire weight upwards against the force of gravity. This exercise strengthens the upper back and arms. It also helps strengthen the core, thanks to the need to keep the muscles engaged throughout the pull-up movement.

Training to achieve a pull-up is quite intensive. It requires you to strengthen all the muscles involved in the exercise, apart from also practicing pull-up progressions. These muscles include the biceps, lats, rhomboids, deltoids, and core. When all these muscles are stronger, you will find it easier to progress to a full pull-up.

Exercises to Get Better at Pull-ups

Here are five best exercises to strengthen the muscle groups involved in moving the body during a pull-up. Add them to your back routine to boost your pull-up game. Let's get started:

#1 Body Row

Here's how it's done:

Use a pull-up bar, TRX band or gymnastic rings for this exercise.

Grab the bar or handles in both hands, and drop your body back, keeping your heels planted on the ground hip-distance apart. Extend your arms out fully.

Squeeze your upper back, and pull yourself up with your arms, getting your chest close to the bar or handles.

Drop your body back down by extending your arms out fully once again.

Perform 12 to 15 reps.

#2 Hollow Hold

It's done as follows:

Lay on the floor on your back.

Raise your arms and legs a few inches off the ground by bracing the core muscles, and hold them there, with your lower back flat.

Hold the pose for 20 to 30 seconds, and repeat for 3-4 sets.

#3 Bent-over Row

Here's how it's done:

Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Hinge forward at your hips, allowing the dumbbells to suspend directly below your shoulders. Try to get your torso parallel to the floor.

Row the dumbbells up to your diaphragm, drawing your elbows backward and keeping them close to your body.

Bring the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

Perform 12-15 reps.

#4 Scapular Pull-up

It's done as follows:

Hang off the pull-up bar, and relax your body completely into a dead hang.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together to raise your body very slightly, letting your upper back bear all the weight.

Release the tension, and allow the body to drop to the floor again.

Perform 12-15 reps.

#5 Hammer Curl

Here's how it's done:

Hold a dumbbell in either hand. Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart.

Squeeze your biceps, and curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders, making sure your elbows are by your sides.

Bring the dumbbells back down to their starting position, straightening your arms out fully.

Perform 12-15 reps.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned exercises to your routine three to four times a week, and you’ll be well on your way to bettering your pull-up performance. Go into these workouts with patience, persistence, and an open mind, and you’ll get there eventually.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Are you training for a pull-up? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav