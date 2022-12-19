5 Reasons to Practice Restorative Yoga and How to Get Started

Restorative yoga aims to help you slow down and achieve a restful, relaxing yoga practice that calms you down deeply. Restorative yoga is all about setting the mind and body free, being in the moment, and de-stressing yourself physically and mentally.

This yoga form offers a unique experience compared to others. You may find yourself not moving at all and performing fewer asanas than usual. Below, we will discuss all about restorative yoga and why you should try it.

What Exactly is Restorative Yoga?

This kind of yoga is beneficial for everyone, whether you're a beginner or advanced yogi.

This yoga style is a relaxing practise that uses bolsters, blankets, and yoga blocks as props to hold poses (asanas) for a longer period. It's a form of meditation that emphasizes the union of the body and mind, which is a key component of yoga. Many of the postures are held almost effortlessly by using props as supports.

This form of yoga is extremely simple and relaxing. Even a beginner can achieve a good level of muscle stretch in restorative yoga. As tension is released from both body and mind when the body is in a state of relaxation, the mind can also consciously relax.

During a restorative yoga session, all that's required of you is to focus on your breath and become aware of any sensations or thoughts that may surface.

Vigorous or activa yoga styles tend to engage the muscles. Restorative yoga can relax the muscles. You will feel a light stretch while holding these yoga poses. Asanas can be held anywhere between 5-20 minutes.

Reasons to Practice Restorative Yoga

Here's a look at the five reasons why you should practice this style of yoga:

1) Improved Flexibility

There's no particular end-goal to performing this yoga form, as in you being able to touch your toes or perform complex asanas. It's all about feeling good and getting more in touch with the body.

In a restorative yoga sequence, you are allowed to relax fully in the stretch so that the body can release the tension it holds. You will come to know about how it feels when the body releases the tension it habitually holds.

This yoga style can be of particular use to those looking to improve their flexibility with simple and easy exercises.

2) Improved Sleep

Yoga, in general, is very good for allowing you to get a good night's sleep. However, restorative yoga can be even more beneficial.

The more calm and collected you are, the more likely it is that you will have a restful evening and morning. A meta-analysis published in 2020 examined the effects of various forms of yoga on the quality of sleep that participants experienced.

Researchers came to the conclusion that yoga is an effective intervention for managing sleep problems, as it raises levels of melatonin while lowering hyperarousal.

3) Weight Loss

Often, it's difficult for people to start their weight loss journey with strenuous exercises that tire them out physically and mentally. In such a scenario, it's important to take it slow at the start.

Restorative yoga can be a good way to start off your weight loss journey. The props used in this yoga form enable practitioners to go deeper into the stretch without engaging their muscles.

That means these yoga poses can be relatively easier to start off with for people who have not worked out for a long time. From there, they can gradually move on to more challenging exercises that engage their muscles.

4) Calm Mind

Your overactive mind may benefit from the soothing embrace that restorative yoga can provide.

Even though it might seem like the yogi is dozing off, once you try one of these poses, you will quickly realize how difficult they can be. Have patience; just because your body is resting does not mean the mind will automatically stop thinking just because you're lying down.

You will gain the ability, with practice, to enter a state of stillness and learn to find contentment and peace while basking in the experience of the present.

5) Help Regularize Meditation

If you keep telling yourself that you're going to start meditating because you've heard about all the wonderful benefits it can provide, but you never seem to get around to it, restorative yoga can be an excellent way to ease into the practise.

This yoga form can provide a bridge for you to begin the unfamiliar and often intimidating practice of meditation. As this yoga style allows you to hold stretches for a longer time, your mind will ease itself into a meditative state, making the transition much easier for you.

Practicing this yoga style may cause you to feel exposed, emotional, or anxious, but these sensations are all a natural and healthy part of the transformative process of making space and letting go.

