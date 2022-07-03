5 Reasons Why Slow Walking Is Good for Your Health

In our hectic lives, we tend to forget about the value of simple things in our day-to-day lives, like slow walking.

We're always thinking about the latest gadget or app that can make our lives better, but there are things we should be doing even without fancy technology. Focusing on slow walking could be one such simple thing that can benefit your health and well-being.

Walking is one of the most effective and simplest ways to exercise. It can be done anywhere, any time, and it's very easy to include walking in any routine health plan.

Benefits of Slow Walking

The five benefits of slow walking are as follows:

1) Helps Improve Your Mood

Slow walking elevates and improves your mood. (Image via Pexels / Gabriela Palai)

Your mental health can get improved by slow walking. According to research, that can aid in lowering anxiety and depression and improve your mood. Additionally, it can increase self-confidence and lessen social withdrawal symptoms.

Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking or other moderate intensity exercise three days a week to reap these benefits. You may even divide it into three walks of ten minutes each.

2) Can Help Lower Blood Sugar

Daily walking helps lower blood pressure. (Image via Pexels / Photomix Company)

After eating, going for a quick stroll can help drop blood sugar. According to a study, slow walking for 15 minutes three times a day— after breakfast, lunch and dinner—can improve blood sugar levels more than walking for 45 minutes at another time. However, further research is required to validate these results.

Nevertheless, think about incorporating a post-meal stroll into your daily routine. You may find it easier to fit exercise into your day this way.

3) Improves Immune Function

Walking enhances your immunity. (Image via Pexels / Cottonbro)

Slow walking can lower your risk of getting the flu or a cold. A study followed 1,000 adults during the flu season.

It found that 43 percent fewer ill days and overall fewer upper respiratory tract infections were seen in those who walked for 30 to 45 minutes each day at a moderate pace. Even if they were ill, their symptoms were moderate, compared tp adults in the study who were sedentary.

To enjoy these advantages, try to go for a daily stroll. Try walking on a treadmill or through an indoor shopping centre if you live in a frigid place.

4) Boosts Your Energy

Walking can make you feel energised. (Image via Pexels / Tamar Willoughby)

If you're feeling fatigued, taking a walk might provide you more energy than a cup of coffee.

The body gets more oxygen when you walk slowly. Additionally, it can raise cortisol, epinephrine and norepinephrine levels. These are the hormones that help you to elevate energy.

5) Stimulates Creative Thinking

Slow Walking can help you think more clearly and creatively. (Image via Pexels / Pixabay)

A study examined people who tried to come up with new ideas while walking with ones who did while sitting. Researchers discovered that participants performed better when they were walking, especially when walking outside.

The researchers came to the conclusion that walking facilitates the free exchange of ideas and is an easy way to boost creativity while also getting physical activity. The next time a job issue stumps you, try calling a walking meeting with your coworkers.

Tips for Walking Safely

Follow these recommendations to guarantee your safety while walking:

Make sure to stay in the pedestrian-only areas. If at all feasible, look for well-lit spaces.

Wear a reflector vest or light when walking in the evening or early in the morning so that motorists can see you.

Put on sturdy shoes that have strong arch and heel support.

Dress comfortably and loosely.

To stay hydrated, sip a lot of water both before and after your stroll.

Use sunscreen to prevent sunburn even on cloudy days.

How to Get Started with Slow Walking?

Here's how you can get started with slow walking:

• Start by tracing a line every 15 to 20 strides.

• Align your shoulders, hips, and ankles as you stand up straight, and start walking with a loose gait.

• Keep your eyes wide open and slightly forward and downward focused. Take a normal breath.

• Count your steps or breaths to slow down your speeding thoughts.

• Pay attention to how your feet land, how your heel rises off the ground to allow your other foot to land level, how your knees flex and straighten and how your arms dangle and move from your shoulder.

• Spend 15 to 20 minutes walking this way. You can go down a path for a while before turning around and going the other way.

Bottom Line

Slow walking is one of the easiest ways to get exercise into your daily routine, so don't be afraid to give it a try. By warming up before you start, you'll reduce your chances of injury, and enjoy your time outdoors even more.

Don't think you have time for it? Make it a priority, and schedule your walks so you keep them up long term. There's no better feeling than knowing you've reached (and exceeded) your fitness goals.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you walk everyday for 30 mins? Yes! Nope 0 votes so far