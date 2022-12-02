5 Resistance Band Exercises For Weight Loss

Resistance bands are one of the best ways to add resistance to your workout without adding weight. A good resistance band is durable, portable, and easy to use.

We recommend getting a set with multiple levels of tension so that you can progress as needed. In this article, we will discuss about a few exercises that use resistance bands that can help you build muscle and increase your strength. They're simple enough for beginners but challenging for experienced lifters as well.

Banding walking lunge and other resistance band exercises for weight loss

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Banded Walking Lunge

Banded walking lunges are a great way to build muscle in thelegs and develop a stronger lower body. Follow these steps to do the exercise:

Grab a resistance band, and step forward.

Place your feet hip-width apart, and make sure your toes are turned out slightly.

Hold the resistance band in both hands, with your arms down by your sides and palms facing inwards.

Bend your knees till you can place the resistance band under your feet.

Push back up to a standing position, and repeat for eight repetitions on each leg.

2) Banded Squat

To do this exercise, you will need a resistance band. Banded squats can offer an extra bit of resistance that normal squats lack. You can use this exercise to add some tenacity to your warm-up squats, or work them into your leg day routine.

Here's how you can do squats with that added resistance:

Set the band up such that you can slot your legs into it.

Put your feet in the resistance band, and get into a squatting position.

Keeping your chest up, back straight and knees behind your toes, lower yourself into a squat till your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Push through your heels to return to standing.

Repeat for reps on both sides before switching legs.

3) Resistance Band Curl

This exercise is a variation of the bicep curl, with the resistance band acting like a weight.

It's done as follows:

Start by tying your band around both legs at knee height, or use ankle cuffs if you have them. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms hanging straight down by your sides.

Bend forward slightly, and pull the resistance band with both arms towards your chest till they’re parallel to the floor and in line with your chest.

Return to the starting position slowly, and repeat ten times. If that feels too easy, try doing it with one arm instead — it will require more strength.

4) Banded Romanian Deadlift

It's a fabulous exercise that can be done either in a standing or more traditional Romanian deadlift form.

The difference is that you will be standing in the middle of your resistance band with the bottom of the band placed firmly under your feet. That creates resistance for both the top and bottom of each rep, meaning you will be working your entire posterior chain.

It's done as follows:

Stand tall over the bottom half of the band. Grip the top half with your arms at shoulder distance.

Tighten your grip around the band. Lower down till you feel a slight stretch in your knees.

Pull the band up as you drill your feet into the ground. Repeat for reps.

Resistance bands are an excellent alternative to dumbbells if you don't have access to them at home, or if they're not convenient for you. There are also many types available with varying degrees of resistance, so there's no excuse not to give them a try.

5) Banded Standing Row

They're a great alternative to barbell rows. They can add immense resistance without using a single plate or barbell, which makes them incredibly convenient and easy to use.

The exercise is done as follows:

Stand atop the lower half of the looped band with your feet at shoulder width.

Grip the upper half of the band with both hands, with your palms facing behind you, and hold it at shoulder width.

Keep your elbows slightly bent but not locked.

Stand with feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Maintain a straight back throughout the exercise.

Pull the band towards your chest while keeping your elbows close to your sides till they reach 90 degrees of abduction.

Pause for a second before slowly lowering to the starting position under control.

Maintain good posture throughout the movement, and resist any swaying on either side of your body as you perform the exercise.

Takeaway

Resistance bands are a great way to get started with strength training. They're inexpensive, easy to store, and can be used anywhere.

The exercises we've listed above are just a few examples of what you can do with these bands. So go ahead and experiment, and see what works best for your fitness goals.

