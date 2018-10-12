×
5 Roaring Bodyweight Workouts For Chest

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
34   //    12 Oct 2018, 23:21 IST

Regular push-ups and its variations are great for activating the pecs

The chest consists of two important muscles – the pectoral major and the pectoral minor. Both the muscles are vital to upper body movement as they form a cornerstone for many arm operations such as pushing and pulling. Hence, it is imperative that one trains the chest with a targeted workout program.

Traditionally, for building the pecs, people often turn towards compound exercises and strength training as these exercises tone the pecs along with a slew of other stabilisation muscles for a more balanced training program.

However, one need not always train with free weights and could build a muscular chest in the comfort of their homes by performing specific bodyweight workouts that tone the pecs with equal intensity. 

Nevertheless, before starting any chest workout, keep in mind to perform proper warm-up exercises that flex the muscles and improve blood circulation to the pecs, which goes a long way towards reducing the risk of an injury.

Let us not wait any longer and shed some light on the five bodyweight workouts that you could add to your training program to build a chiseled chest.

#1 Diamond Push-Up


The diamond push-up is an advanced variation of the regular push-up, which is very effective in toning the inner pectoral muscles present in the chest region. In addition, the exercise tones the triceps, biceps and the deltoids.

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie on the floor in a prone position and quickly transition yourself into a plank. Place the palms close to each other at a distance that is smaller than the width of the shoulders.

Step 2: Gradually raise yourself until the arms are fully extended and perpendicular to the body. Ensure that the body is straight throughout the duration of the exercise.

Step 3: Pause for a second and return to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the recommended number of times.

Important tip: Vary the position of the hands to target different regions of the pectoral muscles.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
