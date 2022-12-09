5 Running Exercises to Increase Speed & Build Endurance

Running exercises are great for increasing speed, endurance, and overall fitness. Running is also an activity that doesn't require any equipment, meaning you can do it anywhere and at any time.

The key to improving your running performance lies in developing a strong aerobic base, which involves getting the heart rate up for extended periods so that you burn more fat as fuel than carbohydrates.

By incorporating certain running exercises and drills in your training session, you can improve your running form and develop stronger muscles with less chance of injury due to overuse or fatigue. Here are some great exercises that can help improve your running ability:

Best Running Exercises for Speed and Endurance

Here's a look at five such exercises:

#1 Shock Sprint

Shock sprints are a great running exercise for improving running speed, but they're also a good way to improve endurance and lose weight.

The way you perform shock sprints is similar to how you do regular sprints. You will still be working out on a track or field, but instead of running at a consistent speed, you will be going all out for 30 seconds. That's it.

Once done with your 30-second sprint, jog back down to the starting line, and repeat the process till you reach 60 seconds (a minute). That should take somewhere between two and four sets depending on your fitness level. You may need more than one set if it takes too long for you to recover between each set (keep in mind that recovery time is based on how fit you are).

#2 Hill Sprint

Hill sprints are one of the best running exercises for building speed, strength, and endurance. This exercise is performed on a steep hill.

Hill sprints should be done in short bursts of not more than two minutes each time. The goal is to run as fast as possible up the hill, rather than jog at a steady pace up it.

You can do hill sprints with or without rest periods between each sprint. It's recommended that you take 1-2 minutes rest after each bout of 4-5 hill sprints before starting again.

#3 Interval Training

Interval training is a great running exercise to build endurance and can be done on a treadmill or outside. How you perform interval training depends on what kind of equipment you have access to. One option is doing intervals with a partner, but many runners prefer running alone or in groups for motivation during workouts.

Interval training calls for you to operate in bursts of explosive pace, similar to shock sprints, with the exception being that you can incorporate more exercises into the mix. Try adding exercises like burpees, mountain climbers, and high knees for an insane circuit.

#4 Slow Long Distance Running

Slow long-distance runs are one of the most underutilized running exercises for improving speed and endurance.

This is a common mistake among runners who assume that the only way to build endurance is through intensity training, like fartleks or longer tempo runs. While these workouts have their place in a training plan, so too does long-distance running.

There are many benefits to slow, long-distance runs, but perhaps the most important thing it does for the body is training the muscles to work at an aerobic level over time. That can help you improve as a runner no matter what kind of race you're training for: shorter sprints or longer distances require more endurance than short bursts of speed.

#5 Treadmill Running

Treadmill running is a great way to build up speed and endurance. The machine allows you to set the pace, so it's easier to get into the groove of running faster. Treadmill running is also useful, as it can be done indoors — there's no need for any special location or weather conditions.

If you have access to a treadmill (or if you're planning on purchasing one), this is an excellent choice as your first option for increasing your level of fitness and adding to your elaborate running exercise routine.

Takeaway

There are numerous benefits to running, and the aforementioned exercises can help you achieve them.

They’re low-impact and effective for people who have joint issues or injuries, but they still give the muscles a good workout. If you want to improve your endurance or build up speed for races like marathons or triathlons, consider adding these routines to your regular workouts.

