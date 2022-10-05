5 Simple and Effective Exercises to Melt Belly Fat

Belly fat can be the most stubborn and hardest to get rid of, especially when you are solely focusing on half-hearted crunches.

However, there are several simple exercises that can be easily incorporated into your workout routine to melt belly fat quickly.

Simple Exercises for Belly Fat

We have carefully designed a list of five best and simple exercises that can be incorporated into the workout routine to melt belly fat quickly. They do not include any complicated movements, making them beginner friendly. Let's get started:

1) Plank

Plank is one of the basic core exercises. It helps build core strength and tones the arms.

How to do it?

Assume tabletop position on the ground on all fours, and make sure to place your palms just underneath your shoulders.

Extend both legs to the back while balancing on your toes. Keep looking forward, and engage your abdominal muscles.

Make sure that the body creates a straight line, and do not arch or round your back.

Hold for about a minute or 30 seconds.

2 Butterfly Crunch

It targets and tones the inner thighs, which are often neglected.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming a lying position on the ground, with your back erect and knees bent.

Open your knees on the sides, and bring the soles of both feet together while keeping them as close to your torso as possible.

Position both hands behind your head gently, with your elbows in alignment to your ears.

With your back flat and core engaged, lift your chest a few inches off the ground before bringing it back to the starting position. Repeat.

3) Flutter Kick

Flutter kicks are one of the simplest and best exercises that can leave you sweating in no time. This exercise works on the core muscles and burns calories.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground, with your hands positioned under your butt and back pressed onto the ground.

While pressing onto your back, raise both legs off the ground, and let them hover a few inches above.

Start with the flutter kick motion of your legs by raising your left leg past your hip height as the right one hovers off the ground.

Quickly alternate between your legs. Repeat.

4) Leg Raise

It works on the core region and maximizes the toning of the abdomen. This exercise also helps in strengthening the lower body.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground, with your back completely pressed and hands positioned on the sides.

Press onto your palms, and slowly raise your legs off the ground and towards the ceiling while keeping them together and close to each other.

Lift your legs till your feet are pointed straight to the ceiling at hip height and legs angled at 90 degrees with the ground.

Bring your legs back to the starting position. Repeat.

5) Burpee

Burpees are a full body workout that engages several muscle groups throughout the lower and upper body. It helps build strength.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming a tall standing position, with your feet apart at shoulder distance and back straight. Bring your body to the ground in a low squat position by pushing your hips to the back.

Position both hands on the sides of the feet. Jump your feet to the back so that they are extended and bring your body into the high plank position.

Hold for a few seconds before jumping again and bringing your feet towards your hands.

Explosively jump into the air with your arms extended over your head, and softly land back on the ground.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises are some of the simple and effective ones to help you lose belly fat.

These exercises provide a multitude of benefits, including building strength, enhancing posture, burning calories, adding better definition to the abdominal muscles, and more.

The simple movements of these exercises make these workouts beginner friendly and prepare you to perform more advanced and compound variations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far