6 Yoga Poses and Exercises to Burn Belly Fat

Regularly doing yoga poses and exercises entails a multitude of benefits that include burning belly fat.

Other benefits of yoga poses and exercises include improved metabolism, stress management, fighting against insomnia, improved flexibility, better stability, enhanced posture, and overall good health.

Yoga Exercises to Burn Belly Fat

We have curated a list the six best yoga exercises that can be included in your daily routine to burn belly fat:

1) Cobbler Pose (Baddha Konasana)

Cobbler pose is one of the simplest yoga exercises that can help you burn belly fat and tone your thighs. It specifically targets the inner thighs that are often neglected and also improves digestion by stimulating the abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Assume a seated position on the ground with your back straight and knees bent on their respective sides.

Bring the soles of the feet opposite each other, and press them to one another. Wrap your palms around your feet.

Hold the pose for at least a couple of minutes before releasing.

Repeat.

2) Warrior Twist Pose

This pose helps in burning belly fat thanks to its twisted movements while also strengthening the body.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with one leg in the front and the other in the back.

Slightly lunge down while keeping an upright back.

Rotate your body from the hips above as much as you can while positioning your arms in front of your chest. Release and repeat.

Swap sides and repeat.

3) Wheel Pose (Chakrasana)

The wheel pose is a fabulous yoga exercise that can be included in your workout routine to burn belly fat. It also tightens the muscles around the abdomen along with enhancing posture by counteracting slouching.

How to do it?

Lie down on the ground with your back flat and knees curved.

Position your palms at shoulder level on the ground, with your fingers pointing towards the rest of your body.

Slowly raise your shoulders and head off the ground followed by your hips to point towards the ceiling.

Hold the pose for a few moments before slowly releasing. Repeat.

4) King Pigeon Pose (Yoga Kapotasana)

It's one of the best yoga poses to burn belly fat and tone muscles around the abdomen.

How to do it?

Assume a high kneeling position on the ground with your legs locked together.

Stretch out your body by positioning your hands onto the hips and staring towards the ceiling.

Slowly clutch your heels with your hands one at a time before completely curving backwards. Release and repeat.

5) Four Limbed Staff Pose (Chaturanga Dandasana)

This yoga pose helps burn belly fat by engaging the core muscles and toning the belly, arms, legs, and shoulders. Additionally, it also helps in building strength and balance in the body.

How to do it?

Assume the plank position on the ground with your wrists positioned straight below your shoulders.

Reach your body forward till your shoulders are just ahead of your wrists.

Keep your shoulder blades rolled backwards and abdominals drawn towards your spine as you raise your torso away from the ground.

Bring your torso towards the ground by bending your elbows in a straight line.

Repeat.

6) Crow Pose (Bakasana)

This pose is another one that can help burn belly fat. It can also help boost balance and strength.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the stance of a deep squatting position by bringing your hips as close to the floor as possible with your hands clasped to one another in front.

Bring your palms to the floor apart at shoulder distance and a few inches away from the feet. Spread your palms evenly on the ground for optimal balance.

Shift your weight to your hands by lifting your feet off the ground and bringing your knees towards the upper arms for balance. Hold before releasing with control.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

Our body tends to store fat in particular areas, like the belly, thighs, and hips. This fat can be extremely stubborn and difficult to get rid of. There's a myth that you can target specific areas with certain exercises, which is not true, though.

However, the aforementioned workouts can help tone the said areas and also burn belly fat by targeting the muscles around the abdomen. To burn belly fat quicker, you can also pair the aforementioned yoga poses with cardio training and nutritive diet.

