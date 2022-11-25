5 Simple Exercises for Losing Weight and Keeping It Off

If you’ve ever tried to lose weight and keep it off, you know that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Some people have success with dieting, whereas others prefer to exercise.

There are those who swear by intermittent fasting or calorie restrictions. Some, though, believe in a combination of the two. They try to do different things, all at the same time.

However, instead of trying all these methods at once and failing (let's face it: most people don't have the willpower or discipline to follow through on multiple diet plans), why not try a combination of effective exercises?

Simple Exercises for Losing Weight

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Cardio

Cardio is the most important exercise for losing weight and keeping it off. It's also one of the best ways to burn calories, so you can lose weight even if you don't change your diet or follow strength training.

If you're just starting out and need help with beginner cardio exercises, here are some great ones:

Hiking

Jogging/Running

Swimming laps in a pool

Circuit training: burpees, high knees, mountain climbers, etc.

2) Strength Training

Strength training is a great way to lose weight and keep it off. It helps build muscle, which burns more calories than fat. That means even if you don't exercise any other way, strength training can help you lose weight.

Additionally, if you're overweight, strength training can improve your body composition by helping lose fat while keeping or even increasing muscle mass. Compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, etc. target multiple muscles throughout your body, ramping up your heart rate and burning more calories in the process.

#3 Low Intensity Steady State Training

LISS is a form of endurance exercise that involves continuous low-to-moderate intensity activity for at least 20-30 minutes.

This type of exercise helps improve cardiovascular fitness, boost metabolism and burn calories throughout the day. It's great for people who prefer a more sustainable approach to weight loss and would rather train consistently over a prolonged period, rather than in short, explosive bursts.

It's also a great way to lose fat and keep it off, as it doesn't require that you do high intensity workouts like interval training or cardio kickboxing classes several times per week.

LISS can be done every day, if needed, by just adding in bouts of walking or light jogging throughout the day while taking breaks from sitting at work, standing up and walking around between tasks instead of sitting down all day long, taking the stairs instead of elevators, etc.

#4 High Intensity Interval Training

HIIT is a type of cardio exercise that includes short bursts of high intensity exercise followed by a lower intensity recovery period.

Here's how you can incorporate HIIT into your workout routine:

Try Tabata training. This type of workout is based on the Tabata protocol, which involves 20 seconds of maximum effort followed by ten seconds of rest repeated eight times for four minutes.

This form of HIIT is usually done with bodyweight exercises like squats, burpees, cycling, and push-ups but can also be used with weight machines or dumbbells, if you want to add more resistance without having to do complex movements such as plyometric jumps.

The most important thing here is not how heavy you lift but rather how fast. If possible, try doing it in front of a mirror so that you can see where your form needs improvement (for example: make sure not to jump too high when doing burpees).

#5 Walking

When it comes to losing weight, walking is one of the best exercises you can do. It's low impact and easy on the joints, so it's a great choice for people who have joint pain or injuries.

You don't need any equipment — just put on some comfortable shoes, and head outside. And if you're short on time, try taking up power walking instead — it will burn more calories than regular walking.

Walking is also free and accessible; there are no membership fees or special equipment required to get started with this exercise. If anything, all you will need is ten minutes out of each day to get your heart rate up and burn some extra calories.

Takeaway

All the aforementioned exercises can be done at home with only a few pieces of equipment. So, if you’re looking for ways to lose weight and keep it off, try incorporating some of these exercises into your routine.

Poll : How often do you work out? 0-3 days a week 3-6 days a week 0 votes