5 Simple Exercises for Women to Get Rid of Bingo Wings

Bingo wings is a jargon for the saggy skin that hangs down from the upper arms. Bingo wings typically develop with time.

What causes bingo wings? There could be a number of reasons, including genetics, nutrition, and lifestyle. If you're looking for more fat in your upper arms, that may be a region where your body naturally chooses to store fat, if you have distinct fat-holding locations.

Best Exercises to Get Rid of Bingo Wings

As we age, our skin loses elasticity, which can cause sagging in the upper arms. Obviously, the jiggling can get worse if the body accumulates fat there. Older women are more likely to experience this, as women have a tendency to put on weight as they age.

A well-planned, varied exercise routine, and balanced diet are essential to maintaining the skin and muscles in excellent shape.

On that note, here are five best exercises for women to reduce bingo wings:

1) Kneeling Close Grip Push-up

The kneeling close grip push-up is a great exercise to target bingo wings. Compared to regular push-ups, this exercise significantly isolates the arm muscles.

Instructions:

Kneel down, and perform a push-up to begin the activity.

Bring your hands together closely after that (at least closer to shoulder-width apart).

Start the push-up by sinking your elbows and maintaining a tight grip on them.

Pull your shoulder blades together as you go down.

At the peak, tense your triceps, and extend your elbows after you've reached the bottom.

2) Side Lying Triceps Extension

This exercise is great for fully isolating the rear of the arm, as it helps in tightening the triceps - helping get rid of bingo wings.

Instructions:

Place your feet on top of the other as you lay on your side.

Like you would for a hug, extend your lower hand across your opposite armpit.

Place your upper hand flat on the ground next to your chest (fingers pointing up towards your head).

Start putting pressure on your hand from this point on to extend your elbow, and elevate your upper body off the ground.

Squeeze your triceps, and steadily lower yourself after reaching the top.

Continue on the other side.

3) Kneeling Sphinx Push-up

The kneeling sphinx push-up is a simpler alternative to triceps extensions that helps get rid of bingo wings.

Instructions:

Put your back straight, and get into a quadruped position (on your hands and knees).

Put your hands flat on the floor out in front of you, a little wider than shoulder width.

Once the forearms are horizontally oriented and entirely flat on the floor, start bending your elbows towards the floor.

Extend your elbows, and push back up.

4) High Plank

A high plank is a straightforward yet effective stance that works the arms, shoulders, and core. Because of that, it's a great pose to get rid of bingo wings.

Instructions:

Start in a high plank position on your mat while seated on all fours, keeping your shoulders above your wrists.

With the legs hip-width apart, engage the legs by pulling back through the heels. Elevate the entire body while contracting the triceps and core.

You can also lower your knees, the tops of your feet, and bend your elbows underneath to improve this position and strengthen your triceps and biceps more.

5) Hand Release Push-up

This is yet another alternative to classic push-ups that works the triceps and help get rid of bingo wings.

Instructions:

Put your wrists beneath your elbows and core in a push-up position.

Lower yourself to the floor by bending your elbows while keeping them tucked into your torso.

Lift your hands abruptly off the ground to release them.

Change hands, and push yourself back up to the starting position.

Takeaway

A negative body image and low self-esteem can result from carrying extra weight in the arms and back, which can give off the dreaded 'bingo wing' impression.

While you can't target specific areas for fat loss, increasing upper body muscle tone can help you look lean and toned. The aforementioned workouts - accompanied by a healthy diet - are a terrific place to start if you want to develop your arms.

