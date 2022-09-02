5 Simple Yoga Poses to Get Rid of Headache

Headaches are a common side effect of the extremely harried and stressful lives most people lead nowadays. They can happen due to a number of reasons, ranging from extreme stress to dehydration, irregular food habits, excessive caffeination, and more.

Mostly, a headache signifies that your brain is either overworked or starved of nutrients and oxygen. If you are in the habit of popping a pill for every headache, you should stop that, and start adopting healthier and more natural ways to get relief.

Yoga restores equilibrium and harmony in the body, alleviating stiffness and tension and increasing blood flow and oxygen to all areas. As such, yoga can be an effective and easy way to get rid of headaches.

Yoga Poses to Get Rid of Headache

Here's a look at five such poses:

1) Uttanasana

This is a basic and simple asana you can perform to get relief from headaches. It invigorates the nervous system by improving blood circulation along your entire spinal column. The uttanasana stimulates the neurological system by enhancing blood circulation and also soothes the mind.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Standing in tadasana, place your hands on your hips (mountain pose).

Fold forward from the hip joints (not the waist) as you exhale, keeping your shoulders back and chest open.

Lower your hands to the ground in front of or beside your feet, or cross your arms, and grasp both elbows.

Breathe slowly and deeply.

Hold the pose for 15-20 seconds. Release by coming back to the starting position.

Perform 6-8 reps.

2) Balasana

The child's pose or balasana is a great stress-relieving yoga exercise that can also help alleviate headaches. It's beneficial for people with anxiety, as it soothes the body and reduces discomfort. It also improves blood circulation to the head.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Kneel on your knees. Stretch your thighs while resting your bottom on your feet.

Squat down till your head meets the floor. You'll observe that your head drops near your knees.

Hold this stance for a few counts, with your arms extended toward your feet.

Release, and slowly return to the starting position.

3) Supta Virasana

This yoga asana harmonizes the body beautifully and quickly restores equilibrium. The stretching movement in this pose aids in tension release and almost immediately alleviates anxiety and headaches.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Place yourself on your knees, with your buttocks touching the floor.

Place both feet flat on the floor, with the soles facing outward. Avoid placing your bottom on your legs.

Using your hands, lower your body slowly, and lie down on the floor.

Allow your legs to remain in place, and feel the stretch. Place your hands above your head in the 'namaste' position.

You must have your hands, head, and feet on the floor.

Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, and release from the pose. Repeat if you feel so.

4) Setu Bandhasana

This is an extremely relaxing pose that can help alleviate headaches and stress. Stretching helps relax the body, while deep breathing helps to calm the mind. This pose can bring about a considerable reduction in anxiety, as well as release a great deal of tension.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lay on your back, with your knees bent and feet on the ground.

Keep your hands parallel to your sides. Inhale, and exhale deeply.

Elevate your back and thighs off the floor, leaving only your head, neck, and feet in contact with the ground.

Hold this position for a few counts while breathing calmly in and out.

Slowly descend, and return to the starting position.

5) Viparita Karani

This is one of the best yoga asanas especially for those who sit for long hours or have stressful jobs.

It helps stretch and relax the muscles in the neck gently. This pose can help relieve a terrible headache within minutes, as it improves blood flow to the head, providing oxygen and vital nutrients to the brain.

Here's how you do this asana:

Place your right hip against a wall while seated on one end of a mat.

Lean back, and roll over so that you are lying flat on the mat. Extend your legs up the wall.

Ensure that your butt is almost touching the wall, and your legs are together.

Put your hands on your stomach or on the mat. Close your eyes; relax your jaw, and slightly lower your chin.

For 3-10 minutes, take calm, deep breaths.

You can perform this asana at any time, in the morning or at night.

Takeaway

Yoga is an ancient practice involving the integration of the body, mind, breath, and spirit.

It was practiced as a means of maintaining the body's health long before any medications were available for therapy. Various yoga asanas and exercises work to improve, stretch, or relax different parts of the body. The aforementioned exercises can help you get relief from stress and headaches.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav