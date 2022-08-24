6 Best Yoga Exercises for Your Butt and Hamstrings

A strong butt supports the lower back, hips, and knees, keeps the pelvis stable, and lets the hip flexors do their job. Because so many of us spend our days sitting in front of a computers or in a car, our glutes and leg muscles stay turned off, so it takes a little bit of work to strengthen them.

Similarly, the hamstrings play an important role in our movement, as they help bend the knee and extend the hip. You use them every day when you walk, climb stairs, or ride your bike, so it's important to take care of them so that you can keep moving.

The following yoga poses are specifically meant to activate your butt and hamstrings. Read on to learn more.

Yoga Exercises for Butt and Hamstrings

Check out these six yoga exercises that strengthen and tone your butt and hamstrings:

1) Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

This asana is one of the best exercises for the butt and hamstrings. Perform it regularly to see a marked change in their appearance.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Lay on your back with your knees on top of your heels and feet hip-width apart.

Tilt your pelvis, and stretch your tailbone to the top of your mat.

Take a deep breath in; lift your hips up, and turn your inner thighs down towards the ground as you exhale. For five breaths, hold the pose.

To make it harder, press down with your left foot; bend your right knee into your chest, and lift your right heel up.

Hold the extension for five more breaths; come back down, and switch to the left side. Do that two times on each leg.

2) Airplane Kick

This is an excellent yoga exercise for improving the flexibility of your glutes and hips. It will help strengthen your butt, if performed regularly.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Get on your hands and knees, and come to the tabletop.

Reach your right arm forward with your thumb up at shoulder height.

Stretch your left heel to the back wall at hip level, and flex your foot.

Engage your low belly, and reach your right arm straight out from your shoulder towards the right side, with your palm facing the floor.

Hold your left leg still, and kick your heel to the left at hip level, with your toes facing the front of your mat.

Lift with your buttocks and back.

Hold for five to ten deep breaths. Come back to the top of the table, and change sides.

3) Reclining Half Pigeon Pose

This is a good stretching exercise for the hips, lower back and butt.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Lay down on your back with your knees bent, and cross your right ankle over your left thigh.

Put your right arm through the hole, and grab either your left shin or hamstring with both hands.

Bend both feet, and bring your legs closer to your body.

You can get deeper into the muscles of your seat by pushing your right leg away from your body with your right elbow.

Send your breath down to your hips, buttocks, and lower back.

Hold on each side for ten breaths.

4) Janu Sirsasana

This exercise is renowned for the excellent hamstring stretch it offers. It can also help shape your butt.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Sit with both legs stretched out on a blanket or the floor.

Bend your right knee, and pull your right heel back so that it rests on the inside of your left thigh.

As you exhale, turn your torso slightly to the left so that the middle of your left thigh lines up with your navel.

On an inhale, lift your torso while keeping a straight back and wide chest, and fold forward from your groin.

Reach forward towards your left foot with your hands. Bend your elbows out to the sides, and lift them off the floor as you go down.

5) Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose

This pose is a classic stretch for runners. It gives the hamstrings and calves a deep stretch and can also help shape your butt.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Lay down on the floor with your back on the ground and your head on a blanket. Stretch out your legs.

As you let out your breath, bend your left knee, and pull your left thigh into your body.

Attach a strap to the arch of your left foot, and when you inhale, press the heel of your left foot up toward the ceiling.

Move your hands up the strap till you can fully extend your arms.

6) Adho Mukha Svanasana

The pose is an important part of most yoga sequences, and for good reason. It stretches the whole body, especially the hamstrings, calves, butt, hips, and back.

Here's how you can do this asana:

Start in the tabletop position with your hands and feet about as far apart as your shoulders.

When you breathe in, tuck your toes under. When you let your breath out, press your fingertips down, and roll your hips back and up.

Turn your biceps forward and your shoulder blades out and up.

Keep your back straight, and press down on your heels.

Takeaway

A strong butt and flexible hamstrings are extremely important for the overall health of your lower body. Include the aforementioned yoga exercises in your workout routine to specifically exercise these body parts.

