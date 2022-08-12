5 Best Lower Pec Exercises for Women

Lower pec exercises are nothing but workouts that specifically target your lower chest. When it comes to fitness, your chest often gets less attention than other parts of your body where fat is more likely to build up (e.g., your hips, thighs, and abdomen). However, chest exercises can change not only your chest but also the way your upper body stands.

People often call the pectoral muscles "the pecs." They make up the shape and look of the chest. They also control a number of arm movements, such as bending the arms, turning them, and bringing them toward the middle of the body (adduction).

The pecs are made of two muscles. The pectoralis major or upper pecs is a fan-shaped muscle that goes from the chest bone and collarbone to the upper arm bone. The pectoralis minor or lower pecs is under the pectoralis major. It has a triangular shape and runs from the rib bones to the scapula.

There are exercises that work the whole chest area; however, in this article we will look at lower pec exercises that specifically target your lower pecs.

Lower Pec Exercises for Women

Check out these 5 lower pec exercises for women.

1. Incline Push-Ups

Push-ups are a great exercise because they work your upper body, back, and core all at once. Incline push-ups, however, specifically work your lower pecs.

Here's how you can perform this lower pec exercise:

Face the bench and stand there. Set the hands on the edge of the bench so that they are shoulder-width apart.

To get into a plank position, stretch your legs back until your back and legs are in a straight line. Keep all of your weight on the balls of your feet.

Bend your arms slowly to bring your chest down toward the bench. Keep your arms and elbows close to your body.

Slowly push your body away from the bench while extending your arms and keeping your elbows slightly bent.

For one set, do 8–12 reps.

2. Cable Cross-Over

Depending on how the pulleys are set up, cable machines can be used for a wide range of exercises. When the pulleys are higher, the lower chest gets more attention whereas when they are lower, the upper chest gets more attention. The cable cross-over works both the lower chest muscles and the muscles on the sides of the chest.

Here's how you should perform this lower pec exercise:

Put the pulleys on top of your head. Put one handle on each pulley, and then choose the weight you want to use.

Take a handle in each hand and turn your palms down. Stand in the middle of the cable machine and move forward a few steps to tighten the cables.

Step forward one foot.

Lean forward.

Stretch the arms out to the side, but keep the elbows slightly bent. Don't let your elbows go behind your back.

As you let your breath out, bring your hands together in front of you.

Slowly extend the arms and take a deep breath to get back to the starting position.

Do 8–12 reps per set and take a break between each set.

3. Dumbbell Chest Press

This exercise works out both the chest and shoulder muscles.

Here's how you should perform this lower pec exercise:

Put your feet flat on the ground and bend your knees. Hold the dumbbells right over your chest with your palms facing forward.

Bring both of your arms down toward the ground while keeping your stomach in and your shoulders down. Squeeze your chest muscles.

Bring the dumbbells back to where they started, so that they meet at the top.

Perform 3 sets of 8–12 reps for each set.

4. Parallel-Bar Dips

Parallel-bar dips work out various chest, arm, shoulder, and back muscles simultaneously. During this exercise, remember to lean slightly forward on the dip to work the muscles in your lower chest.

Here's how you can perform this lower pec exercise:

Grab the bars and push your body up above them with your arms.

Inhale slowly as you bend your arms and lean your torso forward. Keep lowering the body until the chest feels like it's being slightly stretched.

When you let your breath out, bring your body back up above the bars.

Repeat as many times as you can without making the muscles too tired.

5. Downward Dog Pose

The pectoralis major and tricep muscles are the focus of this exercise to firm the breasts. Here's how you can perform this lower pec exercise:

Kneel on a yoga mat like you're doing push-ups. Your hands should be slightly farther apart than the distance between your shoulders.

With your arms straight, pull your torso back so that your chest gets closer to your knees. Let your buttocks rise up a little.

Make a big curve with your body to bring your chest down, and then arch back up until your arms are fully outstretched. Make sure to keep your butt down and your back fully arched.

Do the same thing backward, then go back to where you started and repeat 10–15 times.

Include these lower pec exercises in your routine for a more active chest and perkier breasts.

