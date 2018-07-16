5 super easy home workouts for men to stay fit and build muscles

Never give up on your fitness goals

We’re smack in the middle of the monsoon, which means that the jogging, running and even gym schedules of countless people have been thrown into jeopardy. And the ridiculously heavy rains and massively flooded streets aren’t just the problems.

The gloom of the monsoon, as well as its chilly climate, often bring on lethargy and slackness, which are two huge enemies for people looking to stay in shape. Of course, there’s the temptation to eat fried savouries and sugary beverages more often than not, meaning that ‘cheat day’ could possibly be every day.

However, as we’ve said before, staying fit doesn’t require an expensive gym subscription or the best supplements conceivable, but belief, dedication and perseverance. A true fitness enthusiast wouldn’t let the monsoon rain on their workout parade. If you really do want to stay in shape, you’ll always find a way.

And there’s an abundance of ways to workout from the comfort of your own home, without depending on any heavy equipment. In fact, preparing a special monsoon schedule where you can plan both your gym workouts and your home workouts could go a long way.

So, harden your will, ready your dumbbells and get ready to push it to the next level from your own home. And if you’re unsure with regard to what to go about practising, we got just the list for you. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at 5 super easy home workouts for men to stay fit & build muscles.

#1 Push-ups

When it comes to great home workout exercises, push-ups are right up there amongst the top exercises to do, and with good reason. This brilliant exercise is not only relatively simple to master but also works up multiple muscle groups and strengthens your shoulders. So, if you’re planning a home workout schedule, including push-ups in it is a must.

Step 1: Get down into position with your hands placed shoulder-width apart and back flat so a straight line forms from your head to heels.

Step 2: Lower your body until your chest is within touching distance from the ground.

Step 3: Prop yourself back into your original stance with all your strength by fully extending your arms powerfully.

Important Tip: Begin with 3 sets of 10 reps.

