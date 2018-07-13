5 Super Effective Arm Workout You Can Do At Home Without Weights

In today’s fast-paced life it must be very difficult for you to hit the gym or work consciously on your fitness. This busy life has certainly put a lot of strain on your fitness goals. Indeed it has become increasingly difficult for you to drive to the gym, workout for an hour and then drive back. At the end of the day, you need to remember that skipping exercises is not an option.

Freestyle workout

There is a saying which goes like this, “Your body is one of the greatest weight equipment.” When this is the case then the place is not a barrier to perform various exercises. You can effectively workout your arms at home without hitting the gym. Always remember that your arm consists of several segments that together make it one of the most useful and complex tools of the human body.

Well built arms have its aesthetic and physical benefits. So what are you waiting for? Jump out of the bed and start with these arm exercises at home.

#1 Dips

Bench and upright dip are the two dips that you can do. The dip exercise is an efficient one which targets your triceps completely but it also strengthens your chest and shoulder fronts. The dip exercise is an efficient chest workout which also targets your triceps and shoulder fronts.

Instructions:

Step 1: You can use a bench or chair to place your palms on it. Stand with your back facing the bench and then hold on to the edge.

Step 2: Rest your heel on the ground with knees bent and arms straight and hips close to the chair. This is the part where you lift on your hands.

Step 3: Now lower down and bend your elbows until they are at 90 degrees. Do not let your back take the support of the chair.

Step 4: Push back to the starting position with your elbows pointing behind you throughout and continue the cycle.

Important Tips: Do 12-15 reps of 3-4 sets each. You can extend the legs on the floor or you can put your legs on another chair of the same height instead of bending it to make the exercise a little harder. Avoid this exercise if you feel pain in the shoulders.

