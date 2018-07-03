5 Killer Arm Workouts You Can Do at Home - Arm Workouts Without Weights

You can use your bodyweight to build your arms.

Don’t be surprised if I tell you that your arms are the first muscles that show toning results after a training routine. Your arms are the muscles that most people notice because well-built arms certainly look impressive. No-equipment arm exercises like the planks and push-ups also require you to engage your core, so this also helps you in squeezing in your abs too.

You don’t need to hit the gym to achieve toned arms. Even if you workout at home you will surely get the desired results. The weight of your body is an effective equipment in itself. Why not utilise this to the fullest? Your body is a storehouse of power and strength. Many of you’ll believe that hitting the gym is the only solution to achieve your fitness goals. This should certainly not be the case. You can actually do arms workout at home. So come on and get started with these exercises.

#1 Plank Ups

Plank Up is a compound exercise that targets your arms including the chest, shoulders and abdominal muscles. Plank ups rarely receive the credit they deserve but believe me this is a highly effective exercise.

Instructions:

Step 1: Start in a high plank position with your arms straight and your hands placed directly underneath your shoulders.

Step 2: Keeping your body in a strong plank position, lower down onto your right forearm, followed by the left, so you’re in a forearm plank.

Step 3: While keeping your core tight and squeezing your legs, push your right hand into the ground, followed by the left, to press back up to a high plank position.

Important Tips: Do 15-20 reps of 3 sets each. Avoid rocking your hips side to side or dropping. Do not drop your head and neck during the course of the movement.

