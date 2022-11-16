5 Underrated Exercises To Make Your Butt Bigger

When it comes to building a bigger, stronger butt, you've probably heard about the glute bridge and the hip thrust. And those are legit moves—but there are other exercises to target your glutes that might make for a bigger payoff. If you want to build up your booty, include these five exercises in your lower-body workouts. It'll help you create more resilient muscles and a bigger size overall.

Five Best Exercises That Will Help You Build a Bigger Butt

Add these five moves to your daily workout routine to help shape your glutes.

1) Hip Thrust

Hip thrusts are perfect for targeting the muscles in your hips and buttocks, strengthening them, and helping to stabilize your pelvis, lower back, and knees.

This move is ideal for people with low bone density in the hip or femur bones, those who want to align their knee joints, or anyone who wants strong glutes and better balance.

If you feel difficult to perform this move, there are other variations of hip thrust exercise that you can try!

How to perform?

To perform this exercise, lie on the floor while holding a barbell over your lap.

Then bend your knees and push through your heels.

Push until your hips rise as high as possible, ideally past your shoulders.

While doing this exercise, bring your hips up as high as possible for the best glute targeting.

Do several sets of 10-15 reps and your buns will be smoking.

2) Clamshells

The clamshell is a great exercise for building bigger butt and helps in shaping muscles such as - the gluteus medius and maximus. This exercise also strengthens your obliques and upper leg muscles.

By strengthening all these muscles, you create a stable body that is less likely to get injured. Perform 2-30 reps on each side.

How to perform?

Lie on your right side with your feet stacked, resting on your right forearm.

Bend both knees at 90 degrees and keep your heels in line with your glutes.

Tighten your abs, lift your left knee as high as it will go without rotating your hips or lifting either foot off the floor.

Hold at the top for one second then slowly lower back to the starting position.

3) Romanian Deadlift

If you’re looking to strengthen your hamstrings and butt muscles, the Romanian Deadlift is a great exercise to try. It improves hamstring flexibility, improves hip mobility, and strengthens your lower back.

And if you have poor posture or tend to spend long hours at a desk all day, this exercise can help with that too! Perform 10-12 reps.

How to perform?

Stand with a barbell or dumbbells hanging below your hips, arms straight.

Hinge at the hips and bring the weight down in front of you until it reaches the middle of your shins.

Keep your knees soft and shoulders pulled back as you squat, keeping the weight close to your body.

Squeeze your butt and hamstrings to stand back up and repeat.

4) Side-Lying Hip Raise

Low-load glute activation exercises are often overlooked for big and exciting goals, but they can have a big impact on the development of your butt muscles. These exercises also strengthen your hips and improve coordination as you brace your core to execute each rep.

How to perform?

Start on your right side with your right elbow directly under your shoulder, knees stacked over each other, and feet touching.

Squeeze your glutes and core, then lift your hips off the floor as you open your legs into a straddle position.

Lower your knees back together and return back to starting position.

5) Glute Bridge

Performed correctly, the glute bridge strengthens your hamstrings and the muscles of your lower back. This exercise can be done using bodyweight alone or with a barbell over your hips. If you are a beginner, aim to do 10 round this exercise.

How to perform?

Lie on the floor and prop your upper back on a bench or box behind you.

Place a barbell across the crease in your hips and secure it with a pad or towel.

Hold onto the barbell and push through your heels to raise your hips up towards the ceiling.

Maintain a posterior pelvic tilt by tucking your ribs towards your pubic bone as you lift.

Squeeze your glutes at the top before slowly lowering down.

Takeaway

So, if you want to build a bigger butt, it's time to mix things up in the gym. The best way to do that is to take advantage of exercises that you may have ignored in the past. Don't be afraid to include some of these underrated moves in your routine – they're guaranteed to help you reach your goals and they'll make those glutes feel it six days a week!

