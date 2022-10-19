The abs are just like any other muscle, but there's a lot more to how you should train them than meets the eye. Getting your core training right is important if you want to build those six-pack abs.

A strong core looks great (as long as your diet is good), and it's also the key to how well you do at the gym. If you don't have a strong core, you probably won't be all that strong. The core is made up of a few different muscles that work together to help you bend, twist, and keep from collapsing under a heavy barbell.

On that note, here's a look at a few best upper ab exercises for building upper core strength and looking good:

Upper Ab Exercises for Six-Pack

Check out the following five upper ab exercises for men to get a six pack:

1) McGill Curl Up

There are a lot of exercises that involve bending and straightening the spine that work the upper abs.

The McGill Curl Up is great if you have lower back pain but still want to build your upper abs. To avoid exacerbating your lower back pain, keep your lumbar spine in a neutral position while you flex and extend your upper abs.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with one leg bent and the foot flat on the ground. The other leg should be straight. Put both hands behind the small of your back to keep the natural curve of your lower back.

Take a deep breath, and lift your breastbone towards the ceiling while keeping your neck long. Wait a few seconds, and slowly go back down. Repeat.

2) Hollow Hold

The hollow hold looks like a plank turned on its side. To do the exercise, stand on your bottom, and stretch your legs and arms out to make your center of mass longer.

As the upper abs are in the middle of the body, they will have to work the hardest to keep you stable and standing straight. Aside from being a good way to work out, this is a great move, as it doesn't take up much space and need any equipment.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with your arms up and legs together. The legs and upper body should be off the floor. Stay in this position. Rock back and forth in this position while moving your hip and shoulder joints as little as possible.

3) Ab Rollout

You can do an ab rollout by holding a barbell with plates on it, an ab wheel, or an exercise ball and bringing your torso down toward the ground.

The ab rollout targets your eccentric strength by making the upper abs stronger by making them longer. Getting stronger in an extended position makes the core more stable and uses muscle fibers in the upper abs that you wouldn't use otherwise, making you stronger.

To do this exercise:

Get down on your knees, and place your hands shoulder-width apart on the equipment you want to use. Stretch your hips towards the floor, and let your chest sink forward towards the ground without arching your lower back.

If you're new to an exercise, shorten your range of motion (ROM) to make it easier. Pull yourself back to the starting position by tightening the back muscles.

4) Deadbug Pullover

When you do the standard deadbug move with a kettlebell that's off-center, the upper core, shoulders, and lats have to work harder. The pullover is a great exercise for the chest and lats, but lifters can hurt their lower back by trying to go further or do more reps.

To do this exercise:

Grab a kettlebell by the horns; press it over your chest, and bend your knees to 90 degrees. Before you start, press your lower back into the ground, and take a deep breath.

Exhale as you extend one leg, and lower the kettlebell behind you. Switch legs, and repeat. Have your elbows slightly bent, and let your core stability and shoulder mobility to determine how far you can reach overhead.

5) Dragon Fly

The dragon fly can be done on the floor, weight bench, or decline bench if you want a real challenge.

When done slowly and right, the dragon fly is one of the most difficult bodyweight exercises you can do. Even though it works your upper abs, it's a full body exercise that requires you to fight against gravity.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back, and hold on to a strong pole, column, or bench. As you roll your weight onto your shoulders, lift your hips. Lift your legs and torso up into a straight line, keeping your weight on your shoulders and upper back.

Keep your core and glutes engaged as you slowly lower your legs towards the floor till they are parallel. Wait a few seconds, and go back to where you started.

Poll : 0 votes