5 Warm-Up Exercises to Do Before Strength Training

Warming up before lifting is recommended for strength athletes. The goal of a proper pre-lift warm-up is to prepare the muscles, nervous system, and mind for exercise.

The objectives of any warm-up are:

Reduce the risk of injury when lifting and engaging the muscles

Set your mind to concentrate on the lifting itself

Get yourself and your cardiovascular system ready to lift, and raise your body temperature

By putting in a little effort before your workout, you will be able to focus on achieving the strength, size, or performance you're pursuing. That will make your training more comfortable and less intimidating for you - both physically and emotionally.

Best Warm-up Exercises for Strength Training

There are various ways to warm up, as using weights in your workout can engage a wide range of muscle groups.

Here are five exercises you can perform for 5-10 minutes before and after your workout.

1) Bodyweight Squat

Squats work a wide variety of muscles, including the quadriceps, hip flexors, and hamstrings. They also warm up the core and lower back.

Instructions:

Stand with your toes pointed forward and feet hip-width apart.

As if you were sitting on a chair, squat down while pressing through your heels. Stop performing box squats till your hips and knee joints are at the same height.

If you're performing complete squats, maintain the full squat position with your hips below the knees.

By tightening your glutes at the top of the squat, you may return to the starting position.

2) Hip Circle

Hip circles help warm up the hip muscles. Due to tight hips, other body parts may have to work harder to compensate for them and become strained. Tight hips can also prevent the muscles around them, particularly the glutes, from functioning properly.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet close.

One knee should be raised 90 degrees. Make a large circle with your knee, and rotate the hip out. As much as you can while remaining stable, make the movement wide.

Slowly continue to circle for eight reps before changing directions for an additional eight reps. Repeat on the other leg.

3) Walkout

The hamstrings can be stretched well during wal-outs, which can also warm up the core. You may improve your strength, mobility, and flexibility with this move. Increase your pace to boos your heart rate.

Instructions:

Starting position: Feet hip-distance apart and arms by your sides.

Crawl out into a high plank position while bending your hips to reach the floor with your hands.

Pause for a few seconds while keeping your abs tight and shoulders above your wrists.

Stand up by bringing your hands back to your feet.

Perform eight repetitions.

4) Side-to-side Leg Swing

Leg swings help to warm up the hip flexors, adductors, and abductors in a dynamic way. On leg day, if you're focusing on powerful or explosive moves, leg swings serve as a crucial warm-up.

Instructions:

Face a solid surface or object to lean against for stability.

Cross your right leg in front of your left leg as you swing your right leg to the left.

Swing it over to the right side of your body by using your muscles and momentum.

Try to maintain a motionless upper body while keeping your abs active.

Swing your right leg for 30 seconds.

Spend another 30 seconds doing the same with your left leg.

5) Hamstring Stretch

Lunges and deadlifts both involve the hamstrings. Exercises that emphasize the hamstrings are a great way to keep the muscles balanced, but the hamstrings need to get warmed up first.

Instructions:

Standing with your feet hip-width apart, step forward with one foot, pointing your toes upward.

Keep your front leg straight and core engaged while bending at the hips.

While trying to bring your torso towards your front thigh, try to touch your toes. It's acceptable if you can only reach your shin or knee.

For 30 seconds, maintain the stretch.

Continue on the other side.

Takeaway

The ideal amount of time for a pre-lift warm-up is usually 20 minutes, but that can vary depending on how intense your pre-workout and weightlifting sessions are.

With high intensity, a warm-up of 10-15 minutes can be sufficient. However, if you proceed slowly, it can take 15-20 minutes of warm-up for your muscles to truly loosen up and prepare for action.

