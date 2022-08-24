5 Ways to Feel Better If You Just Can’t Get Out of Bed

It's a typical morning. You feel better if you wake up to the sound of the alarm, and jump out of your bed. You head straight to the washroom; freshen up and are ready for breakfast. Soon after, you head to work and carry on with your daily chores. Sounds good? For many of us, this is what we want an ordinary day to look like, but for many of us, it can be difficult to get out of bed.

Most of us may go through a time when we feel that we just can't face our lives. We just can't get out of our beds in the morning. We need to understand that this may happen because sometimes, life can be difficult.

It's common to experience periodic feelings of heaviness, tension, and despair. Everyone experiences periods of sadness and depression at some point. However, feeling like you can't get out of bed for an extended period of time due to depression is not natural. This is a mental health issue that may make it difficult for you to feel better and face the day.

Having empathy for ourselves and compassion for our struggles is always the first place to feel better.

We also need to understand if there are any reasons for us not getting out of bed. The root of these reasons may be fear. These fears may or may not be good enough. They could be fear of facing a new challenge or an unknown. This fear predominates all our other feelings, thoughts, and behaviors.

Ways to Feel Better

A person may not feel as though they have the desire or energy to get out of bed in the morning for a variety of psychological reasons. However, there are a few ways in which you can feel better and find it easier to get out of bed. Here's a look at five such ways:

1) Introspection

If you are having trouble getting out of bed or the next time you are not able to, you need to ask yourself, 'what am I afraid of', and how would you be if you did not have this fear.

Do you feel worthy? If not, you may have to work on your self-love. It can be helpful to get in touch with a mental health professional who can help you identify the patterns that stop you from feeling worthy. Once you are able to break these patterns, you will be able to face your life fully, feel better, and can enjoy different adventures.

2) Take Baby Steps

To feel better, we must take baby steps towards our bigger goals. (Photo via Pexels/ Los Muertos)

The thought of completing everything that needs to be done in a day might occasionally seem overwhelming. Try to break up your morning and day into manageable parts if a deadline is approaching or you're having problems getting out of bed due to anxiety about a certain chore or activity.

Without considering the rest of the day, you can prioritize getting up, going to the restroom, getting dressed, and other daily tasks. It can appear less overwhelming if you have reasonable objectives in a day and feel better almost immediately.

3) Brighten the Space

When we brighten the room, we automatically feel better. (Photo via Pexels/ Ksenia Chernaya)

Dark environments are ideal for sleeping. Those who have problems falling asleep might discover that lowering ambient light makes it easier for them to do so.

The reverse issue, though, affects those who have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning. They wish to move forward but may find it difficult to do so. When the alarm goes off in this situation, you can open the shades or curtains, or switch on a bright light. The aim is not only to brighten the space but also your mood.

4) Scheduling

Making decisions requires energy, but maintaining a pattern may enable you to save enough for difficult mornings. If you have been diagnosed with depression, it might affect your ability to make decisions. You can give yourself a break by following a schedule.

In roughly the same order, prepare for the day, eat breakfast, and travel to work. You can save energy for later in the day when making more significant decisions by letting these smaller tasks run automatically.

According to a 2018 study, people who maintained a daytime routine had healthier sleep cycles, which made it simpler for them to wake up in the morning.

5) Be Serious about Self-care

Be kind and gentle to yourself, no matter what. You can do that by practicing unconditional love for yourself.

Love is accepting, so accept yourself exactly as you are right now. Don't force anything, and practice self-forgiveness if you have been hard on yourself. Often, we are weighed down by our expectations of self, others, and the world. Practicing self-care reminds us that wherever we are in the moment, we are fine.

Takeaway

Once we are at peace with ourselves and feel better, getting out of bed won't seem like the hardest thing to do in the day.

Sometimes to be productive, you have to do the exact opposite. You have to slow down. Be gentle on yourself, and allow yourself to heal. We all need to be in our own space from time to time. There will be days when you just don’t think you can get up, which is fine once in a while. Take a mental health day. Take time for yourself.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

