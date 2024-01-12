5 ways to improve critical thinking skills and boost brain power

In for some extra doses of brain exercises? If yes, then you are in the right place. In order to improve critical thinking, we do not need to do boring and laborious tasks.

As a matter of fact, it can be as fun as game nights with buddies around. We are all born with a set of cognitive abilities that can develop as we grow older. Critical thinking is one of the most important executive functions.

Before we begin, let's first understand what critical thinking really is. It can be understood as a process through which we carefully break down, examine, and make logical decisions on the basis of evidence and reasoning. This essential skill comes in handy in all areas of our lives.

5 ways to improve critical thinking

Executive functions are like an axe that needs to be regularly sharpened. Let's look at five distinct, yet fun ways to improve critical thinking.

1.⁠ ⁠Doodling

Doodling is much more than just passing your time. Interestingly, sketching as well as doodling can fuel your brain and lead to the enhancement of creative thinking. Creativity keeps you from boredom. Get yourself some blank paper and allow your imagination to run loose. Once you start doodling, try to form connections with distinct ideas or images.

2.⁠ ⁠Riddles

Instead of deciphering linear riddles, come up with your own by working your way backward. First, find the solution, and then form a paradoxical question which guides others to that answer. Along with stretching your creative thinking abilities, this process also stimulates your brain.

3.⁠ ⁠Keep yourself informed

Strive to be well informed and enhance your analytical skills by surrounding yourself to multiple news portals. Give yourself a challenge to read and understand the same articles from multiple points of view. Try assessing the information in a logical manner, engage in reasoning about the author's opinions, and always take into consideration alternative perspectives.

4.⁠ ⁠Mindful movie watching

Pick films with non-linear plots, mind-bending concepts, and uncertain twists. As you continue to watch the film, you understand the characters' motivations, predict plot details, and question the stance of the direction in a better way. The movie becomes your playground to test your critical thinking skills.

5.⁠ ⁠Solving puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles and brainteasers are great ways to fire up your ability to think critically. Sudoku, crosswords, and logic games are potent tools for forcing your brain to think differently. Continue to puzzle yourself with different games on a regular basis by keeping your brain flexible.

To improve critical thinking, you should be willing to jump into different life scenarios where your brain can make better use of its cognitive functions. This slowly adds to cognitive fitness.

Developing any skill demands patience and committed practice; this is true to improve critical thinking as well. A daily dose of tasks that require thoughtful assessment and careful examination helps in developing the skill.

Be curious, ask unique questions, and be ready to face newer perspectives. Never shy away from difficult activities; consider them as a way to calm your hunger for mental exercise.