Jigsaw puzzles can challenge your brain, which might make you smarter

Have you ever thought that playing with jigsaw puzzles could actually give your brain a workout and make you smarter? Well, it turns out that your love for jigsaw puzzles might not just be a fun hobby – it could actually be boosting your brainpower and making you smarter! According to a study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, those little puzzle pieces might hold the key to unlocking your cognitive potential.

Improves cognitive health (Image via Unsplash/ Ross Sneddon)

We've all experienced the satisfaction of finding the perfect fit for a puzzle piece, but did you know that this beloved pastime can challenge and engage multiple cognitive abilities? The researchers behind the study aimed to bridge the gap between the lack of scientific research and the widespread use of jigsaw puzzles as a leisure activity.

The study involved 100 cognitively healthy adults aged 50 and above, who were divided into two groups. The first group embarked on a 30-day home-based jigsaw puzzle intervention, spending at least an hour a day solving puzzles, while also receiving cognitive health counseling. The second group received only the counseling sessions.

So, what did the researchers uncover? Well, it turns out that there's more to jigsaw puzzles than meets the eye. The participants who were skilled at solving puzzles not only showed better performance in visuospatial cognition but also performed better in other cognitive abilities such as perception, mental rotation, reasoning, and episodic memory.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! The study also revealed that engaging in these puzzles throughout your lifetime can have long-lasting cognitive benefits. Even after accounting for other factors, those with significant puzzle-solving experience still showed better overall cognitive performance.

A great workout for grey matter (Image via Unsplash/ Robina Weermeijer)

To put these findings to the test, the researchers closely monitored the puzzle-solving progress of the intervention group. Over the course of 30 days, these participants connected an average of 3,589 puzzle pieces in 49 hours.

While the study did not show a significant improvement in overall visuospatial cognition after the intervention, it did confirm that the amount of time spent puzzling had a direct relationship with cognitive improvement.

So how do jigsaw puzzles work their magic on our brains? The researchers suggest that these engaging puzzles tap into various cognitive abilities such as visual perception, constructional praxis, mental rotation, cognitive flexibility, and working and episodic memory.

These demands on our brain power may contribute to building a stronger cognitive reserve, which could potentially protect against cognitive decline and age-related disorders.

Helps with emotional regulation as well (Image via Unsplash/ Lucas Sankey)

But there's more to it than just challenging our minds. These puzzles can also serve as a means of emotional regulation. Engaging in this puzzle-solving activity can help us cope with stress by providing a focused attentional demand, allowing us to take a psychological break from our worries.

Additionally, the fun, flow, and mastery experiences associated with jigsaw puzzles can enhance our mood and overall well-being.

While this study sheds light on the cognitive benefits of these puzzles, it is important to note that more research is needed to fully understand the extent of their impact. However, one thing is clear – if you're looking for a challenging and enjoyable activity that could potentially sharpen your mind, jigsaw puzzles might just be the perfect fit.

So, dust off those puzzle boxes hidden in your closet and start putting those pieces together. Who knows, maybe becoming a puzzle-solving genius is just a few puzzles away!