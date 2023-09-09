Duke University Study Shows Decline in Cognitive Health Due to Concussion at Early Stages of Life

Injuries like concussions may seem insignificant and are not expected to have any long-term effects on our mental health. However, the scientists at Duke University conducted ground-breaking research that has shed light on a very important connection between concussions and cognitive decline and how traumatic brain injuries can have a long-lasting impact on our perception and thinking abilities.

Cognitive health is the engine that ensures the smooth functioning of our brain by participating in making decisions and solving problems. It is the foundation stone of our ability to think, learn, and remember.

The study undertaken by Duke Health researchers was published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology on September 6 and highlights the relationship between concussions, cognitive decline, and traumatic brain injuries.

How is concussion leading to cognitive decline?

While childhood concussions tend to leave no major impacts, adulthood concussions can be very significant reasons for cognitive health decline later in life (Image by Rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Concussion is a common type of traumatic brain injury that has emerged as a significant contributor to cognitive decline, as per the study conducted by Duke University.

8,662 World War II soldiers participated in the Duke University study when their average age was 67. They had to undergo several cognitive health assessments, and these assessments were repeated over the following 12 years. Surprisingly, 25% of these 8,662 veteran soldiers have at least once experienced a concussion in their lives.

About the results, the study author, Marianne Chanti-Ketterl, said,

"We found that among identical twin pairs in which one twin had a traumatic brain injury and the other did not have a traumatic brain injury, that the twin with the traumatic brain injury scored lower on the cognitive measure."

Chanti-Ketterl continued,

"In addition, we found that the men who incurred a traumatic brain injury after age 25 showed greater cognitive decline in later life than their twin who did not have a traumatic brain injury."

Factors Which Influence Cognitive Decline

Having an irregular sleep routine, stress and anxiety are some more factors that can lead to cognitive decline in an individual (Image by DCStudio on Freepik)

The researchers at Duke University have carefully controlled other variables that tend to influence cognitive decline, like alcohol consumption, smoking, health disorders, and the educational background of the individual.

However, even after the inclusion of these other factors, their study deeply emphasized how traumatic brain injuries can act as a very significant and independent factor in cognitive decline.

Marianne Chanti-Ketterl highlights the significance of recognizing traumatic brain injuries as a crucial contributor to cognitive health problems and states that:

"Our message to all who incur a traumatic brain injury at any time throughout their life is to be evaluated by a clinician with expertise in assessing and treating traumatic brain injuries. Follow the clinician's instructions on treatment of post-traumatic brain injury."

Chanti-Ketterl further states,

"Follow the current tips for maintaining brain health such as good nutrition, stay physically active, and maintain good sleep habits. Since traumatic brain injuries will never be totally avoidable, it will be important to study ways to minimize the long-term negative effects of traumatic brain injuries such as cognitive decline and dementia."

In conclusion, this study by Duke University establishes a bridge between enduring traumatic brain injuries, particularly concussions at early stages in life, and their long-term impacts on our cognitive health.

Cognitive abilities are fundamental requirements for the proper functioning of our brain, and it is very necessary to take proactive measures in order to safeguard them. In the event that you have already sustained any type of traumatic brain injury, seeking professional medical help and adopting brain-healthy practices should be your top priority to avoid cognitive decline later in life.