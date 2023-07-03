The Daily Alcohol Habit: How It Impacts Your Body and Lifestyle

Many people now include drinking alcohol as part of their social or daily routine. Drinking a glass every now and then may not do much harm, but doing so every day can have a variety of negative impacts on your body and way of life.

No one should be judged for their coping techniques, but it is true that drinking is one habit you shouldn't rely on too much. Although drinking has well-established negative effects on one's physical and mental health, it can be challenging to evaluate your own drinking patterns and the hazards involved.

What Happens When You Drink Alcohol Every Day?

Regular drinking, especially daily, can have a negative impact on your social, emotional, and physical health. While occasional drinking may not carry major hazards, frequent and excessive alcohol consumption can result in a variety of health and lifestyle issues.

1) Heart at risk

Despite having a reputation for being a heart-healthy beverage, a more recent study indicates that drinking is actually not that great for your ticker. A 2021 study published in the European Heart Journal indicated that ingesting just 12 grams of alcohol per day (about one standard drink) was linked to a 16% higher incidence of atrial fibrillation.

Drinking daily may affect your heart health. (Image via Unsplash/ Julia Nastogadka)

2) Weight gain

There are numerous factors that might contribute to weight gain, but if you want to lose weight and want to have a cocktail every night, your diet may contain too many calories depending on what else you eat and drink that day.

Drinking was found to be one of the predictors of weight increase during COVID-19 lockdowns in a study published in Nutrients in 2021 on adults in Spain. The authors speculated that this may be because alcohol is calorie-dense in general. It has 7 calories per gram, and when it isn't utilized by the body, it might turn into fat.

3) It may alter the effects of your workout

You won't see the rewards of all your hard work if you drink every day while trying to grow muscle. Drinking every day slows down the rate at which muscles heal after being torn during exercise. This is particularly crucial during exercises and during recovery periods in between workouts when greater protein synthesis will take place.

Regular drinking can also affect sleep patterns. (Image via Pexels/ Mahrael Boutros)

In a 2014 study published in the journal PLOS One, it was discovered that drinking alcohol four hours after working out, even when combined with protein, inhibited muscle growth in the eight male study participants.

4) You may not sleep well

Alcohol slows down the rest of the body, but it also relaxes the muscles of the throat, partially blocking the airway and contributing to sleep disorders including sleep apnea and snoring.

Drinking regularly every day raises your heart rate and damages intestinal microorganisms. You might find that you have trouble falling asleep completely as a result and that you wake up a lot at night.

What Does Alcohol Do to Your Brain?

The effects of drinking on the brain are diverse, ranging from short-term modifications in brain function to long-term impacts with repeated and severe consumption. The following are some of the main ways that drinking affects the brain:

1) Impaired cognitive function

Drinking can affect how the brain works, making it more difficult to focus, remember, pay attention, or make decisions. It has an impact on the frontal lobes of the brain, which are in charge of executive processes including planning, impulse control, and problem-solving.

Daily drinking affects brain health. (Image via Pexels/ Life of Pix)

2) Withdrawal and dependence

Physical and psychological dependence can result from frequent and strong alcohol usage. Individuals may experience alcohol withdrawal symptoms such as tremors, anxiety, insomnia, and in extreme cases, seizures, and delirium tremens when drinking is abruptly stopped.

3) Increased vulnerability to mental health disorders

Mental health issues may develop or worsen as a result of excessive drinking. It is associated with a higher chance of developing psychiatric illnesses like depression and anxiety. Neurotransmitter and brain chemistry changes brought on by drinking might impair mood regulation and cause emotional instability.

Regular alcohol consumption can have negative effects on your physical and mental health as well as your relationships and general quality of life. If you or someone you know struggles with everyday drinking, it is imperative to be aware of the consequences and get treatment.

