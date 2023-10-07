Struggling with white matter disease? Here’s everything you must know about this age-related brain condition   

White matter disease is a brain condition that affects the functioning of the nerves, helping link different parts of the brain. The condition is typically caused when there's a reduction in the blood flow to the tissues.

The disease can affect almost anyone at any age, but it’s generally age-related and is quite common among older adults and people with cardiovascular disease. If not diagnosed and treated at the right time, white matter disease can become serious and cause problems with mobility, balance and memory.

White matter disease symptoms

Symptoms can include depression. (Image via Pexels/Daniel Reche)

It's important to note that you might not experience many symptoms of this brain condition before it reaches an advanced stage.

However, some early signs of white matter disease you may notice include:

difficulty walking or mobility issues

balance problems

frequent tripping or falls

mood swings

memory and focus issues

urinary incontinence

unable to think straight

problem-solving issues

depression

The aforementioned symptoms may exacerbate over time and may be more problematic in people who are at advanced stage of the disease.

White matter disease causes

It's an age-related disease. (Image via Pexels/Gerd Altmann)

So, what causes it? Well, research is still ongoing, and experts are yet to determine the exact cause of the condition. However, they believe that a reduction in the blood flow to the nerve fibers of the brain could be responsible for the damage to white matter.

According to medical experts, injuries, trauma and a variety of diseases can lead to changes in the white matter, which over time can cause the condition. The issue can be worse among females and is more likely to affect women with conditions including high cholesterol, diabetes, a history of heart attacks and strokes, and Parkinson’s disease. Genetics might also play a role, too.

Other risk factors can include people who:

smoke cigarettes

are 60 or above

have heart problems

have high cholesterol levels

have hypertension

White matter disease treatment options

Physical therapy is a great treatment option. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The diagnosis of white matter disease is done through an MRI scan, which is a scan of the brain.

MRI is done using magnetic resonance. It helps doctors examine details of the white matter inside the brain and also help identify abnormalities or other concerns.

When it comes to treatment options, there's still no cure, but there are ways to help manage the symptoms. In fact, doctors prescribe different treatments to help ease uncomfortable symptoms and risks associated with the disease.

Managing underlying health conditions: The major treatment includes determining and curing underlying conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease and so on. Your healthcare provider may also prescribe different medications to combat specific problems like blood pressure and cholesterol.

Physical therapy: Doctors can also recommend physical therapy to help with mobility and balance issues associated with white matter disease. A regular session of physical therapy can help prevent falls and strengthen the muscles as well.

Combatting depression: Consulting a therapist or psychologist can help determine depression symptoms, as talking to them about your challenges and problems can help you open up and clear your mind. Your doctor may also prescribe antidepressants to help with anxiety and depression.

Moreover, if you have urinary incontinence or any other symptom related to this condition, medications and other treatment options can help.

Some important prevention tips

Keeps blood pressure and blood sugar in check. (Image via Pexels/PhotoMIX Company)

As white matter disease is age-related, chances are it can get exacerbate with time. Hence, it's important to take preventive steps to control the problem.

You can start with the following:

make sure to keep your blood pressure in check

keep your cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels in check

follow a healthy and nutritious diet

avoid excessive salty or sugary food items and beverages

exercise for half an hour every day

quit smoking

limit your alcohol consumption

If you're experiencing any of the aforementioned signs and symptoms, consult a doctor immediately, and get your check-up done as soon as possible. Early diagnosis and treatment can help slow down the disease’s progression and may potentially help with uncomfortable symptoms as well.