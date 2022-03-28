5 Ways You Can Get Bigger Biceps at Home in One Month

Biceps are important for numerous daily activities like carrying objects or doing everyday chores. Our arms are naturally designed to move and we can easily abuse these muscles. Luckily, the muscles of our arms also have their own natural protection, like tendons.

Some might think building bigger, stronger biceps just requires lifting heavy weights. But with the right exercises, you might be able to achieve your goals in less time and with less stress on your joints.

Give these five strength-building bicep exercises a try to see how they can get you bigger biceps in one month from now.

Before we dive into the exercise for biceps, let’s discuss one of the most important elements.

The key to muscle gain is protein

Protein is an essential nutrient for gaining muscle mass.

Most people would not choose a bowl of brown rice, beans, and kale over a double-stack hamburger and milkshake if they were hungry, but then they are missing out on significant amounts of protein.

If you want to build bigger biceps, you need to eat protein regularly. Small amounts of protein are essential to building muscle and maintaining a healthy weight.

Brown rice with veggies and chicken can be just as good for you — and better for your gains — than a high-protein meal of protein shakes, burgers and fries.

To build muscle quickly, you need to begin counting calories—especially if you work out at home. Since the convenience of exercising in your own home means that you move less and burn fewer calories than if you were at the gym, you will need fewer calories in general.

How can you work out & get bigger biceps without equipment?

When you think about exercises for your biceps, you probably picture a set of dumbbells. But there are lots of other ways you can work your biceps at home.

You can train your biceps at home by doing exercises that use your body weight –such as bicep curls, pushups, and lunges – or stretchy equipment – such as a resistance band.

If you have some heavy weights around the house, use them for some of these exercises. The more the weight, the better.

There are calisthenic exercises for your biceps, too. You can get fit with only simple inexpensive equipment that's available at any sporting goods store.

1.Bodyweight dips

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees bent, and arms extended at 45 degrees in front of you. Lower your body slowly by flexing your elbows until your forearm forms a 90-degree angle. Pull yourself back to the starting position with your triceps.

When done correctly, weighted dips can help you build bigger biceps. Performing this exercise can also help you build your strength for other exercises such as bench presses.

Another advantage of weighted dips is that they can work opposing muscle groups simultaneously.

2. Crab Walk

Place your hands behind your back and sit on the floor. Raise your hips so only your head and feet are planted on the floor. Begin walking by propelling yourself forward with your hands and feet.

By combining a standard push-up with the crab walk, you can work both your upper and lower body at the same time, strengthening your core and gaining bigger biceps.

2. Incline Push-ups

Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart on a bed or a chair with your feet planted firmly on the floor. Bend your arms until your chest touches the bench. And then slowly push yourself back to the starting position

With incline push-ups, you'll work your upper body and core, and you'll also be working on your back and your legs with proper form.

4. Bicep Curl

A simple bicep curl workout is a staple of fitness routines, but you don’t need exercise equipment to get the job done.

Fill a water bottle or something similar with water, hold it in one hand with your arm straight by your side, and start curling the weight towards you. Pause each time the weight goes all the way up and down, only bringing the weight back to its starting position when you've completed the exercise.

5. Towel curl

It's a variation of the Bicep curl exercise, but this time you're working both arms at once. Take a towel and loop it through a backpack or similar item, and hold one end in each hand while curling towards you as above.

Towel curls work the biceps and forearm flexors, helping you gain bigger biceps.

We have only given a brief overview of each exercise. To get the most out of the program and reap all its benefits to gain bigger biceps, you should follow it as per the prescribed order. Each exercise has been broken down into simple steps; so, you can move on to your next one as soon as you complete that one.

