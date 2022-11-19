5 Yin Yoga Wall Poses to Ease Your Stress & Anxiety

While a hectic schedule can be overwhelming, your health shouldn’t suffer. Stress and anxiety are often misunderstood diseases, and though they may seem unrelated, they have a lot in common.

High levels of stress and anxiety can result in physical symptoms like headaches, fatigue, muscle tension, and more. By practicing yin yoga regularly you can build resistance against stress and anxiety while also experiencing the wonderful benefits it has to offer the body and mind.

Five Best Yin Yoga Wall Poses For Stress & Anxiety

These yin yoga poses are accessible to anyone who has a little space to work with, some props such as blankets and blocks, and the willingness to move in a way that feels good.

1) Butterfly Pose At The Wall

The butterfly yin yoga stretch helps to loosen and strengthen your hips, groin, inner thighs, and knees. Improving your posture can be as simple as stretching for 30 seconds a day!

How to perform?

To come into this pose from a sitting position, sit sideways at the wall with one shoulder and hip snugly against it.

Turn and lie down on your back, sliding your legs up the wall, keeping your buttocks against it.

An easier way to get into the reclined wall poses is to start sitting up and then scoot back.

Come into a butterfly pose by bringing the soles of your feet together and letting your knees fall open to the sides.

Your arms and hands can rest at your sides or on your belly.

When you're done with this pose, take your time transitioning to the next one.

You might pause for a few moments in order to feel the relaxing effects of Yin energies.

2) Reclined Caterpillar

The physical benefits of Yin Yoga include improving joint mobility, strengthening bones and releasing fascia. The emotional benefits include a "quiet" practice that is truly a meditative practice that calms the body and mind. Reduces anxiety and stress.

How to perform?

Sit sideways against a wall with one hip touching the wall.

Lie on your back and bring your legs up the wall in a wide V shape.

Let your knees, ankles and feet soften.

If this feels good for your body, you can stay here. If not, place a bolster or folded blanket under your hips and right against the wall.

Or, if tight hamstrings are an issue for you, move your hips farther away from the wall to allow your sacrum to rest on the mat.

3) Figure 4 at the wall

Feel your hips opening, core strengthening, and legs toning as you do this yin yoga variation of the Half Legged Chair Pose. The outer hips and gluteal muscles are stretched while using the hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, and gluteus maximus.

How to perform?

If you’re using a prop under your hips, you may wish to remove it.

Bend your right knee, flex your right foot, and place your right ankle above your left knee.

Slide your left foot down the wall and bend your left knee until you feel a stretch in your right outer hip.

To deepen the stretch in your right hip, gently push your right knee toward the wall.

If you feel any tension or discomfort in your low back, rest your sacrum on the floor to relieve it.

When you’ve finished, slide your left foot back up the wall and uncross your legs. Shake out your legs, and then switch sides.

4) Dragonfly Facing The Wall

Dragonfly pose is a forward fold with legs wide. From a seated position, a forward fold, side bend, or twist can be practiced. This yin yoga pose targets the backs of the thighs (hamstrings), hips, and inner groin.

How to perform?

Sit with your back against a wall and your legs in front of you.

Spread your legs out into a wide V, and rest the inner edges of your feet against the wall.

Lift your heart towards the ceiling, and scan for sensation.

If you feel a stretch, stay; if not, tilt your pelvis forward and stack your hands on the wall with your forehead resting on them, bending your elbows out to the sides.

Another alternative is to rest your forehead against a bolster leaning against the wall. You can do this for five minutes.

5) Savasana

One of the most important parts of your yin yoga practice is Savasana or Corpse Pose. After you've used active asanas to stretch and open your body, Corpse Pose allows you to integrate the physical practice you just completed.

How to perform?

One way to end your practice is by lying on your back in savasana (corpse pose), which allows your muscles to relax and your mind to let go.

If you are not comfortable in this position, however, you can sit up comfortably in an upright position supported by the wall, allowing your body and mind to relax.

Remain here for five minutes before getting up slowly.

Key Takeaway

If you're new to Yin Yoga, or simply looking to deepen your practice as you build strength, these poses will give you a good starting point.

