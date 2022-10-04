How to Use Yoga Blocks to Improve Balance in Yoga?

Yoga props, including yoga blocks, are an easy way to become comfortable in balancing poses and help with strength, flexibility, and balance.

One of the most important components of yoga is balance. The aim is always to create a balance between their left and right sides as well as a balance between the extremes.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced yogi, learning how to use yoga props well can go a long way in improving both performance while practicing and/or teaching yoga.

Beginners often benefit from using yoga blocks to improve balance and posture. Meanwhile, more experienced practitioners can utilize them to help them deepen a pose or simply give them some space and assistance during a challenging pose.

What Are Yoga Blocks?

A yoga block is a rectangular, foam-like prop that allows you to modify the intensity of your poses.

Blocks can be used for different heights and are available in a variety of sizes. The most common size is nine inches high, six inches wide, and four inches deep. These blocks are usually made out of foam or cork.

The more you use your yoga block, the more it will break down. For that reason, foam blocks are typically a better choice than cork blocks. Moreover, cork blocks cost more in general. However, if you're looking for a natural antimicrobial to keep bacteria from growing on and inside your block, cork is the better option.

Some people think that using props in yoga is a sign of weakness, but props can be a great addition to your practice. Here are some reasons why you should try using yoga blocks:

Benefits of Using Yoga Blocks

Here're some benefits:

1) Yoga blocks can help improve your form and prevent injuries

Maintaining proper form is key to getting the most out of your yoga practice. Whether you are new to yoga or trying a new pose, try using a yoga block to give yourself extra support in the pose till your body has built up the muscles needed to hold it.

As you use a yoga block, the stabilizer muscles and flexibility build. Adjust the height of the block till you can hold the pose without it. If you injure yourself by pushing too hard, you risk sacrificing your form.

2) Yoga blocks can help you hold poses for longer

Yoga gives the body stamina, strength, and flexibility it needs to maintain a pose for a long time.

Yoga blocks help keep your balance while you breathe deeply and stay calm. That's especially helpful for restorative yoga, as it allows you to get the benefits of the asana without exerting yourself too much.

3) Yoga blocks can help perfect arm balances

Yoga blocks give you the support you need to lift yourself up into arm balances. Using them can help build the core muscles and improve flexibility.

Strong arms and a strong core are necessary for performing arm balances. Practice engaging your core with yoga blocks to help your body learn over time to flex during an arm balance.

Poses with Yoga Blocks

Yoga blocks come in handy when you need extra support while doing yoga poses. The following are three examples of using yoga blocks in various poses:

1) Downward Dog

It's one of the most common yoga poses and is a favorite of many. While it seems simple and straightforward, using yoga blocks can enhance this pose.

How to do it?

On the mat, get on all fours, and place two yoga blocks shoulder-width apart underneath your palms.

Spread your fingers, and press firmly into the blocks as you lift your body into the pose.

After holding the pose for five to ten breaths, release it.

2) Bridge Pose

If you have difficulty keeping your thighs in line with your shoulders, try using a yoga block as a support under your knees.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lie on your mat with your legs relaxed and shoulder-width apart, arms by your sides, and a yoga block placed above your knees.

Taking a deep breath, engage your midsection, and lift yourself up by squeezing the block between your thighs while keeping your legs relaxed.

Hold the pose for five to ten breaths, and release the body.

3) Pigeon Pose

It can be difficult for yoga beginners, especially if they lack flexibility in their knees or hip flexors. A yoga block can help with the pose.

Here's how you do this pose:

Begin by kneeling down on your mat.

Extend one leg straight back, and move the other leg forward and across the body.

Place a yoga block underneath the sit bone (ischial tuberosity) of the front leg that's crossed in front of you.

Hold the pose for five to ten breaths, and release.

Takeaway

Yoga blocks are an incredible tool, which can benefit your practice in ways you might not expect.

As a beginner, you should use yoga blocks to help you learn alignment and how the poses feel. If it's something you enjoy and keep practicing, you may want to consider becoming a yoga instructor.

