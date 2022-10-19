5 Yoga Asanas and Exercises That Are Effective for Weight Loss

Yoga is a great form of exercise that helps with weight loss and also generates a good connection between the mind and the body. Exercising daily helps a person stay energetic and keeps all the muscles active. It also helps improve sleep cycles, boost confidence, and improve stamina. Yoga gives you a complete system of physical, mental, social, and spiritual development.

However, it is imperative to understand that yoga alone does not help with weight loss. The ideal weight-loss plan involves following a healthy diet and balancing your lifestyle with various yoga poses. ‌‌According to the the survey, risk of many significant illnesses, such as Type 2 diabetes, stroke, and cancer, can be reduced through regular exercise.

While it is not mandatory to join a gym, a person can perform yoga in the morning to stay healthy. Check out a few asanas that you can easily include in your routine to drop a few pounds:

Yoga Poses for Weight Loss

1. Upward-Facing Dog Pose (Urdhva Mukha Svanasana) ‌‌

The Upward-Facing Dog Pose helps with weight loss and improving flexibility. It also focuses on the upper body muscles such as triceps and biceps. This yoga pose improves the posture of the body by stretching the anterior spine and strengthening the posterior spine. It helps strengthen the spine and wrists and is very effective when performed in the correct way.

Check out the instructions to perform Urdhva Mukha Svanasana:

Lie down on the surface on the stomach.

Put your palms in front of your shoulders.

Lift your upper body and balance the weight on your arms.

Hold the position for 30 seconds.

Lie down on your knees. Repeat it. ‌‌

2. Seated Twist Pose (Bharadvajasana) ‌‌

The Seated Twist Pose stretches the upper body and works on the flexibility of the shoulders and the upper body. It also improves the digestion and detoxification processes of the body. It is an intermediary level pose and is very effective if it is performed in the correct way.

Follow these steps to perform Bharadvajasana:

Sit in an erect posture and stretch your legs.

Shift to your right and bend your knees, and make sure your left ankle is on the right foot.

Lengthen your spine and then inhale.

Twist to your right before you exhale.

Keep your left arm on the side you twist, with your palm on the surface.

Hold the position for a few seconds, breathe, and then switch sides.

3. Half Lord of the Fish Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

Half Lord of the Fish Pose helps to tone the muscles of the abdomen, waist, and upper body. This pose is very effective, and it also helps in regulating the digestion process. This asana improves your blood circulation as well as spinal mobility.

Here's how you can perform Ardha Matsyendrasana:

Sit in an upright position and then stretch your legs.

Bend your left knee, keep the left foot on the outer side, and exhale.

Twist your body towards the left.

Keep your right elbow and upper arm in an upright position, and ensure that it rests on the left knee.

4. The Boat Pose (Navasana)

This pose helps you improve your core strength. The tail side becomes your base for balance. Navasana is very useful for reducing belly fat and is practiced by those who want to have good abs. It is a great exercise for the stomach area and is very effective for developing toned abs.

Check out the steps to perform the Boat pose:

Sit in an upright position with legs stretched in the front.

Stretch your arms in the front and lift your legs.

The whole weight should be balanced equally.

Hold the pose for a few seconds before you repeat it from the beginning. ‌‌

5. Vishnu's Couch Pose (Anantasana) ‌‌

Anantasana helps with blood circulation and digestion and also improves the flexibility of the body. It also builds strength in the abdominal muscles and the sides of the body. This yoga pose is very effective if it is performed in the correct way.

Here are the instructions to perform the Vishnu’s Couch pose:‌‌

Lie down on your left-hand side.

Stretch your legs wide so that your right leg is in an upward position.

Next, lift your right arm and try grasping the toes of the right leg.

Try to maintain the pose for a few seconds. Exhale.

Bottom Line

The purpose of yoga is to project light on the soul, mind, and body. It helps improve and strengthen the body. Yoga poses are also known to aid in weight loss. Performing yoga asanas while following a healthy diet will help you stay healthy, fit, and stress-free. ‌‌It is important to make a habit of performing yoga asana daily in the morning for good health.

