5 Best Yoga Exercises for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome refers to a painful condition that affects the hand, particularly the wrists. The condition is the result of compressed or pinched median nerves that get inflamed and start to hurt when they are strained. The median nerve is responsible for providing sensation to the index finger, long finger, part of the ring finger and thumb.

The most common cause of carpal tunnel syndrome is the overuse of wrists and certain medical conditions that cause swelling in the wrists. In some cases, inflammation can also be caused by obstructed blood flow, which can lead to weakness, numbness or tingling near the thumb. Besides, people with health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, arthritis, hypothyroidism, or osteoporosis, and with certain trauma to the wrist such as fractures, are more likely to suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome.

While there are other treatments to cure this condition, certain yoga exercises can also help ease the pain or even reduce the risk of carpal tunnel syndrome. We’ve compiled a list of some top yoga poses that work wonders in curing this painful condition.

5 yoga exercises for carpal tunnel syndrome

Try out these yoga poses to ease the symptoms.

1.Prayer pose (Anjali Mudra)

To do this yoga exercise:

Sit straight on a mat with your hands joined together at your chest level.

Keep your back straight and position your legs crossed over one another. Close your eyes and breathe deeply for a few seconds.

Maintain this position and try to lift your elbows as high as you can while making sure that your palms are at the same level throughout the exercise.

Hold the pose for 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat.

2. Upward-facing dog (Urdhva Mukha Savasana)

To do this pose:

Take a position on your hands and knees and lower yourself towards the mat. As your body reaches the floor, straighten your arms and roll over your toes.

Rest your body on the tops of your feet and make sure to keep your thighs away from the floor.

Widen your chest towards the ceiling and keep your gaze up as you straighten your arms. Keep both your legs engaged and then drop your hips towards the mat. Make sure the only part touching the floor are your palms and the tops of your feet.

Stay in this position for a few minutes and then roll back over your toes before lifting your hips to the downward-facing dog pose.

3. Eagle pose (Garudasana)

To do this yoga exercise:

Stand tall with your feet together and hands on your sides.

Shift your weight on your left leg by slightly bending at your knee. Lift your right leg and wrap it around your left. Your right foot should be pressed against your left calf muscles.

Now maintain this position and lift your hands in the front. Bend your left hand at your elbow and wrap your right around it to keep both your palms facing each other.

Stay in this posture for a few seconds and then come out of the pose.

Repeat.

4. Cow face pose (Gomukahsana)

To do this pose:

Stand tall and put your left hand above your left shoulder and then extend down to the back.

Fold your right hand behind your back and hold your left hand from below. Interlock both your hands behind you and feel the stretch in your wrists.

Hold this pose for a few breaths and then come to the starting position.

Repeat the entire sequence on your other side.

5. Bharadvaja’s twist (Bharadvajasana)

To do this pose:

Begin the asana in the staff pose. Lean on to your left hip and swing your legs to your right. Bend your knees and position both your feet to the outside of your right hip so that your right ankle rests in the curve of your left foot.

Now place your right hand under your left knee with your fingers pointed back towards your knee. Move your left hand to the ground behind your left hip.

Lengthen your spine and twist your torso while keeping your right sitting bone balanced.

Stay in the posture for a few minutes.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga exercises are safe and suitable for all levels of yoga practitioners and work wonders on carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms.

Treating carpal tunnel syndrome early with these poses and simple lifestyle changes can significantly lead to long-term improvements. Plus, it can also eliminate painful symptoms. It is also important to note that untreated carpal tunnel syndrome can further lead to permanent nerve damage, loss of hand function, and disability.

