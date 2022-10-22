5 Yoga Poses & Asanas to Trim Belly Fat

Many people have trouble getting rid of belly fat, which is the hardest to lose. Fitness experts agree that visceral fat around the abdomen is the last thing to go when trying to lose weight.

Sitting around all day is one of the main causes of belly fat. In addition to making you look bad, belly fat is a serious health risk. There are strong links between fat accumulation around the abdomen's organs and serious diseases, such as dementia, cancer, and heart disease.

Yoga can improve your physical, mental, and spiritual health in many ways if you do it regularly. Yoga asanas can help you burn fat, become more flexible, become stronger, and get more toned muscles.

Yoga Poses & Asanas for Belly Fat

You can't lose belly fat by only doing exercises that tone, such as crunches. To get rid of belly fat, you must lose weight and burn fat all over your body.

It's not enough to just work out. If you want to lose abdominal fat, it's just as important to eat well. Hence, there needs to be a complete plan.

Yoga is the best all-around way to lose fat around the stomach. It is different from other ways to work out because it helps you feel good on all levels—mentally, physically, and spiritually.

So, here are the five best yoga poses for burning belly fat.

1) Wheel Pose

The wheel pose, also called chakrasana, is a great way to get rid of belly fat. You can open your heart chakra and stretch your abdominal muscles.

To do this yoga pose:

Lay on your back with your knees bent. Keep your feet on the floor and your bottom close to it.

Keep your shoulders and hips straight and put your hands on the ground.

Now, stand with your feet and hands together.

Lift your head, shoulders, and hips off the ground. Try to stand on one leg for 20 seconds.

2) Boat Pose

The boat pose, also called Navasana, is a great way to tone the abs. Because of this, the body also gets stronger and more flexible. This is one of the best poses for getting rid of belly fat.

To do this yoga pose:

Lay your legs out as you sit on a mat. It's best to stand with your toes pointed out, your thighs tight, and your knees pushed up. Bring your legs to a 45-degree angle and lift your feet off the ground.

Lift your feet, take a deep breath, and try not to twist your knees. The body should be in a "V" shape, and the back should be straight.

Get your arms up to shoulder height.

3) Chair Pose

This asana is simple, but it works well to tone the body. If you do this pose, you can lose belly fat faster and get leaner. The chair stance is a great way to quickly get toned legs and a rounder bottom.

To do this yoga pose:

As you stand on the mat, put your feet a little bit apart.

Stretch your arms out in front of you with your palms facing each other.

Get on your knees and tuck your hips in. You can make it harder by bending your upper body forward.

Hold this pose for 30 seconds while you focus on your breathing.

4) Cobra Pose

In this pose, the abdomen gets a good stretch. By doing this, the asana often allows the back muscles to get stronger.

To do this yoga pose:

When you lie on your stomach, your toes should touch the floor. Your legs should be slightly apart. Keep your hands close to your sides with your palms facing the ground. Put your palms on the ground under your shoulders.

Take a deep breath as you slowly lift your head and chest off the ground. Your attention should be on the ceiling. Keep your buttocks tight and tuck your pubic bone in toward your belly button. Hold on for 15–30 seconds while taking normal breaths.

After you take a breath to calm down, let it out. After a 15-second break, you can start the second set.

5) Seated Forward Bend

The seated forward bend is one of the best asanas for getting rid of belly fat. It works by making the stomach bigger and working the muscles.

To do this yoga pose:

Stretch your legs out and sit up straight.

Take a deep breath and raise your arms slowly.

After you let out a breath, bend forward until your hands touch your toes. Don't get down on your knees.

Try putting your head on your thighs while you hold your toes. Keep this pose for 20 to 30 seconds.

Takeaway

People who want to lose weight are more likely to start either cardio or weight training because both are good for the heart. However, yoga is there for you if you want to see long-term results and live a healthy life.

These asanas can not only help you lose weight quickly, but they can also help you feel better about yourself.

Poll : 0 votes