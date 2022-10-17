5 Evening Yoga Poses & Exercises to Promote Weight Loss

Weight loss can seem like an intimidating task, and rightly so. Strict diets and tough workouts come to mind whenever one thinks about it. However, even following these religiously may not yield the desired results every time.

That's because sometimes excess weight is the result of stress. Some people experience stress in the form of physical pain or lack of sleep. Stress can also be psychological, making people feel anxious and irritable.

The cortisol hormone level goes up when a person is stressed. Cortisol makes you want to eat fattening and sugary foods, which can make you fat and make the muscles weaker.

Can Yoga Help You Lose Weight?

The process of weight loss has many parts to it, some of which can be fairly intimidating, while others are easy to incorporate. For example, drinking a glass of lemon water first thing in the morning doesn't sound too tough, does it?

Similarly, the regular addition of yoga to your daily routine can also be one of the small but positive steps in your weight loss regime. Research shows that yoga can help you deal with stress, improve your mood, stop emotional eating, and build a community of support, all of which can help you lose weight and keep it off.

Whether you do it in the morning or evening, yoga can have tremendous health benefits.

Evening Yoga Poses for Weight Loss

Here, we will look at five easy yoga asanas you can do in the evening to achieve holistic weight loss:

1) Anjaneyasana

This is an excellent asana that needs to be performed by everyone who spends most of their hours sitting. It opens the hips, relieves the hamstrings, and straightens the back and shoulders.

To do this asana:

Step into the downward facing dog pose.

With an exhale, bring your right foot forward, and place it directly between your hands on the ground.

Leaning back, raise your arms directly upwards, and continue to breathe for five breaths.

Bring your hands back down, and return to the downward facing dog pose.

Repeat with your left leg.

2) Utkatasana

It's great for people who spend a lot of time sitting, as it stretches out the trunk and quadriceps muscles while working out the core and strengthening the abs.

To do this asana:

Stand up straight. Bring your arms above your head and out in front of you.

Bend backwards as if you are trying to sit on an imaginary chair. Try to bend your knees about 90 degrees.

As you squat back, try to keep your upper body in line, and lengthen your spine.

Return to your original standing position while keeping your hands in the prayer pose (anjali mudra).

3) Vasishthasana

You may have seen this move before. You can use yoga equipment to help you get into a position if you don't have enough balance. If you need to grab something, put blocks on both sides.

To do this asana:

Start in the normal plank position.

Turn your body around, and push up with one arm while balancing your lower half on the side of one foot.

Your free arm should be high above your head. As long as you can, hold on.

Repeat on the other side.

4) Virbhadrasana

This pose has become easier to do and is quite interesting. It can tone the thighs and shoulders and help you focus. In just a few minutes, it can make the quads stronger.

To do this asana:

Use the mountain pose to stand tall. Keep 3-4 feet of space between your legs.

Raise both arms so that they're parallel to the ground, and turn your head to the left. Your left knee should be bent 90 degrees.

Keep your arms and hips at a 90-degree angle to each other. Keep your head straight, and look straight ahead.

Hold this position for a few seconds, and do the same thing on the other side.

5) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This pose helps you lose weight and tone the body. It boosts the strength of the arms, thighs, hamstrings, and back.

To do this asana:

Get on your knees.

Make a table with your hands and feet as the legs and your back as the table top.

As you breathe out, lift your hips; straighten your knees and elbows, and turn your body into an upside-down 'V'.

Keep your hands shoulder-width and feet hip-width apart and parallel. Keep your feet facing straight ahead and point your toes.

While in the downward dog pose, take long, deep breaths.

Look at your belly button. Exhale. Return to the table yoga pose by bending the knees. Relax.

Takeaway

Yoga can also help you burn calories and increase the size and toning of muscles. Yoga may help reduce joint pain, which lets you work out more and do more things every day.

The word yoga comes from the Sanskrit word 'yuj', which means to bring the body, mind, and feelings together. It's a mind-body practice that can help you manage your weight.

Poll : 0 votes