5 Best Yoga Exercises to Build Upper Body Strength

Yes, yoga can help build strength in your upper body. We aren't lying.

Yoga is known for increasing flexibility and helping people relax through movement. It can also aid in the development of muscle strength and endurance.

There are numerous poses that call for upper body strength. If you can do these, you'll be able to gain a lot of strength in your arms, shoulders, and back. You can also strengthen the upper body by holding poses and performing isometric exercises.

Best Yoga Exercises to Build Upper Body Strength

Here are five simple yoga poses you can do to start strengthening your upper body.

1) Downward Facing Dog

This position not only makes your legs stronger but also stretches your shoulders, hamstrings, calves, and arches. It also gives the body energy, eases stress, and helps with digestion. It is one of the best beginner-level yoga poses to build upper body strength.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

Get down on all fours. Make sure that your shoulders are in line with your wrists and that your hips are in line with your knees.

As you let your breath out, curl your toes under and slowly start to straighten your legs.

As the legs straighten, lift the hips up towards the ceiling and press the heels down toward the floor.

Tighten the thighs, work the outer arms by pulling the triceps in, and spread the shoulder blades.

Keep taking deep breaths as you let your head fall between your arms.

2) Plank

Plank is a great way to build strength in the arms, wrists, and back. It's also a great way to tone your abs. Doing this pose will not only increase upper body strength, but also torch belly fat.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

From downward Dog, take a deep breath in and move forward with awareness until your spine is parallel to the floor and your shoulders are over your wrists.

Pull your triceps in. The stomach goes up to the spine, and the tailbone goes down to the heels.

Stretch your heels to the back wall.

Keep your eyes soft and look up at the top of the mat while keeping the back of your neck long.

3) Chaturanga Dandasana

It's hard to excel at this pose, but it's great for strengthening the arms and wrists and toning the abs. It's an intermediate-level yoga pose for upper body strength.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

From plank, bend your arms and lower your body towards the floor as you exhale.

Be careful not to let the body go lower than the 90-degree angle you're making with your arms.

Keep the tailbone pointing down towards the heels, the belly in line with the spine, and the chest out.

Keep some space between your shoulder blades, and keep your arms close to your body.

4) Side Plank

This is a great way to work out your arms, wrists, and abs. It's also a great pose for improving balance and increasing upper body strength.

Here's how you can do this yoga pose:

From the plank position, slowly move your body to your right foot and stack your right foot on top of your left foot.

Raise your left arm up to the sky while bringing your left shoulder and hips over your right side.

Keep your arms strong, pull your stomach in towards your spine, and stretch your tailbone to your heels. If it feels good or if you want an extra challenge, look up.

5) Upward Facing Dog

The Upward Dog works out the whole body, but is especially excellent for upper body strength. It makes the back, arms, and wrists stronger. As it helps you stand up straighter, it stretches your shoulders, chest, and abs and tones your butt.

Here's how you can do this pose:

From Chaturanga, take a deep breath in and start to pull your chest up and forward while straightening your arms.

Slowly roll over to the tops of your feet and keep your quads off the floor.

Lift your legs up towards the ceiling to work your quads.

Keep your shoulder blades tight against your back and stack your shoulders on top of your wrists.

Bring the shoulders away from the ears and lift the chest. Look straight ahead and keep your chin level with the floor.

If you add these poses to your routine, you can look forward to having a strong, toned, and sculpted upper body. Even though these poses can be hard, they are quite effective. Get started now!

