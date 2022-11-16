5 Yoga Poses for Beginners: Quick and Easy Guide to Getting Started

The basic yoga poses feel familiar, as they mold into a way that out bodies bend and fold naturally. These yoga poses need to be performed consciously with deep breaths.

There are different types and categories of yoga poses, including standing, seating, supine, balancing, backbend, and resting.

You should opt for simple yoga poses in the beginning. With more practice you can opt for advanced yoga poses.

What Are the Health Benefits of Yoga?

Yoga poses have been gaining popularity due to the health benefits in terms of both mental and physical well-being they provide. Here are some of the health benefits of yoga that will push you to get on the mat:

Yoga poses help in building better flexibility in the body, which in turn will increase the overall strength of the body as well as enhance posture.

Yoga poses help with stress management through deep breathing, chanting, and meditation.

Yoga poses help build greater strength in your body along with improving mental health.

Best Yoga Poses for Beginners That Will Get You Started

Here is a list of five best yoga poses for beginners that will get you started in no time:

1) Warrior I Pose or Virabhadrasana I

Warrior I pose is a foundational and energizing pose that can open up your hips and boost blood circulation.

How to do it?

Begin in the conventional downward facing dog position before stepping one foot to the front inside your hand. Bend the knee on the front foot directly over the ankle to bring your thigh parallel to the floor.

Bring your torso to the standing position with your hands pointing to the ceiling. Raise your gaze towards your palms, and hold. Swap sides, and repeat.

2) Half Forward Bend (Ardha Uttanasana)

The half forward bend provides numerous advantages including stimulating the internal organs, strengthening the back muscles, improving posture, and stretching the front body.

How to do it?

Begin in the conventional standing forward bend position before positioning your palms on the ground, with your fingers spread evenly beside both feet.

Raise your upper body away from your thighs while straightening your elbows. In this position, your upper body should be more or less parallel to the ground. Keep your gaze on the floor, and hold.

3) Pyramid Pose (Parsvottanasana)

The pyramid pose can help in building strength in both legs and core muscles along with providing a good stretch to the body. It can also help in building greater coordination and body balance.

How to do it?

Begin in the standard downward facing dog position before bringing one foot to the front. Turn your other foot slightly outward. Straighten your front foot, and bring your upper body into a standing position.

Lengthen your back, and position both palms on your hips. Bring your body into the forward bend by creasing the front hip over your leg. Hold. Switch sides, and repeat.

4) Knee, Chest, and Chin Pose (Ashtanga Namaskara)

This yoga pose can help in opening up your chest region as well as improving back mobility. It can also help in building better arm strength and boosting body balance.

How to do it?

Begin in the conventional plank position before dropping your knees to the ground. Bring your chin and chest to the ground, with your shoulders just above your arms and elbows tucked in towards your body.

Keep your hips in the air,?with your toes tucked under. Hold before gently releasing.

5) Staff Pose (Dandasana)

The benefits of the staff pose include alleviating sciatica pain, enhancing flexibility, and relieving tight muscles.

How to do it?

Begin in a seated position with both legs straightened in front of the body. Keep your thighs engaged and feet flexed.

Your shoulders should be in direct alignment with the heels, with your hands straight and palms pressed onto the ground. Keep your spine lengthened, and breathe deeply.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga exercises are some of the easiest asanas involving no complicated movements and can be easily done by beginners.

Take the time to practice these poses in a comfortable space. Make sure to understand the form of these poses to reap maximum benefits and avoid any injury.

Regularly practicing these poses will enable you to build greater body strength along with enabling you to perform more advanced poses.

