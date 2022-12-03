5 Yoga Poses to Improve Wrist Mobility

There are several yoga poses that can help strengthen your wrist muscles and improve wrist mobility if you're suffering from wrist pain. Wrist pain is a common ailment, which could be due to accidents, or constant typing on a computer, among others

Yoga poses can help relieve pressure from the wrists and reduce risks related to pain or aches. In this article, we have created a list of the five best yoga poses that can help improve your wrist mobility.

Wrist Roll and Other Yoga Poses to Improve Wrist Mobility

Here's a look at five such poses:

1) Wrist Roll

It's one of the best yoga poses to improve wrist mobility and warm up the forearms and wrists. This pose can help reduce the risk of pain and strain in your hands.

How to do the yoga pose?

Start in a straight seated position, with your hands straightened in front. In this position, your arms should be parallel to the ground and angled at 90 degrees to the torso.

Make gentle fists of both palms, and breathe deeply.

Start with the rolling movement of your wrists to the outside before reversing the movement and rolling your wrists inwards. Repeat.

2) Cow Face Arms Pose

It's a dynamic yoga pose to improve wrist mobility by stretching the rotator cuffs. This pose can also reduce tension by opening up the chest region and counteracting slouched shoulders.

How to do the yoga pose?

You can do this pose either while seated or standing.

Extend your right arm upwards before bending your elbow to bring your fingertips to your mid-back. The fingertips of your right hand should be pointing to the ground.

Bring your left hand to the back, with your fingertips pointing to the ceiling and reaching your mid back.

Try to clasp both palms together while maintaining good posture Gently release, and swap sides.

3) Wall Stretch

It's a simple yoga pose that can improve wrist mobility through efficient stretching of the shoulders, lower arms, and wrists. This pose can also help reduce stress and tension from the posterior chain and strengthen the arm muscles.

How to do this yoga pose?

Position your one arm flat on the wall placed at your shoulder height as your palm and one side of the arm are pressing onto the wall.

With your palm flat, move your body to the back and to your arm.

Hold the pose for a few minutes before gently releasing. Repeat the same on the opposite side.

4) Gorilla Pose

It's one of the best poses to improve wrist mobility. This pose can stretch the wrists and also provide other health benefits.

How to do the pose?

Begin a standard forward bend while maintaining good posture. Tje upper torso should be folded forward, with your palms reaching your feet.

Keep your spine lengthened and core muscles engaged.

Bend your knees to slide your palms just underneath your feet.

Your palm should be underneath your feet. In this position, your toes should touch your wrists.

Hold for a few moments before gently releasing.

5) Eagle Arms Pose

It's a highly effective yoga pose to improve wrist mobility by increasing flexibility and strength of the rotator cuffs, thanks to eccentric concentration. This pose can also enhance body posture by stretching the posterior chain.

How to do the yoga pose?

You can do this pose while seated or standing.

Bring your arms to the front before wrapping your forearms around each other, keeping your left arm crossed underneath the right arm.

Elevate your elbows to shoulder height. For a deeper stretch, bring your right arm to your left side.

Gently press your elbow, and hold it for a few moments before bringing your arms back to the center position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses are among the best ones to improve wrist mobility and strengthen the wrist muscles. They're also time-efficient and can be easily included in your daily routine.

These poses also provide a multitude of benefits, including building strength, reducing tension from muscles, enhancing range of motion, and more. Considering the benefits provided by yoga poses, you should include them in your daily routine.

