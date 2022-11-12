5 Yoga Poses to Promote Happy Hormones

Do you know why yoga is a great stress buster? Well, it releases happy hormones like endorphins.

To do this, the focus of yoga exercises is placed mostly on the neurological system, which has an impact on the endocrine system. Our nervous system is continuously on high alert due to the stress that comes with modern living.

As a result, many hormones that are necessary for the normal operation of numerous physiological systems are suppressed.

According to scientific studies, those who practiced yoga had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and higher endorphin levels (happy hormones) afterward, which is known as the "yoga high." These substances are easily responsible for the all-pervasive joy and stress alleviation we typically experience following a yoga session.

Which Yoga Poses Are the Most Effective for Releasing Happy Hormones?

Our endocrine system is responsible for secreting hormones. Headaches, skin issues, sleeplessness, exhaustion, rapid weight gain or loss, and muscle loss are just a few of the symptoms that might appear when there is a hormone imbalance.

The system's other glands are probably also impacted if one gland is out of equilibrium. So, it is quite evident why maintaining good health depends on the endocrine system functioning at its best!

Here’s a list of yoga poses that aid in releasing happy hormones:

1) Happy baby pose

Doesn't the pose's name already explain it? Rolling about in this joyful asana, the Happy Baby pose gives your hips a sensation of mild liberation, massages your lower back, and sends endorphins, the happy hormones, straight to your brain.

Instructions to follow:

Lay on the ground or on a mat with your back completely flat.

Bend your knees while keeping your head flat on the mat. As you look up at the ceiling, point your foot soles upward.

Grab the inside or outside of your feet with your forward-extending hand.

Knees should be spread wide and positioned closer to the armpits.

As you move gently from side to side, flex your heels into your hands (like a happy baby).

Continue to breathe deeply while holding this position for a few breaths.

2) Downward facing dog pose

The downward-facing dog stance is a quick and easy way to improve your mood. You feel more energized thanks to the improved blood circulation that this pose promotes. This is precisely why it's a terrific pose for nerves and can provide much-needed relaxation by releasing happy hormones.

Instructions to follow:

Get on fours with your hands maintained at the shoulder-width position.

Stretch out your legs and pelvis upwards, keeping your feet firmly planted.

This will make an inverted “V” shape.

Press your palms and feet against the ground to maintain an erect spine.

Use your pelvis muscles for a pull and triceps to balance the posture.

Hold this posture for 20-30 seconds, or as long as you can.

3) Camel’s pose

The camel’s pose is a healthy technique to energize the body and mind while stimulating the nervous system to secrete happy hormones.

Here’s how to do it:

Keeping your legs hip-width apart, start by kneeling on the mat.

Position your hands on your pelvis with the tips of your thumbs resting at the base of your spine.

Firmly bury the top of your feet and shins into the mat.

Take a deep breath in, lift your chest, and then begin to slowly reposition your torso.

Now place your left hand on the heel of your left foot and your right hand on the heel of your right foot.

To prevent aggravating your neck, keep your head in a largely neutral position.

4) Bow pose

By incorporating a bow pose into your routine, you're allowing a chakra (or energy center) in your body to open up. When this chakra is in balance, it releases happy hormones and provides a feeling of fulfillment.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay on your stomach to start.

Bend your knees so that you can place your palms on your ankles to support them.

Hold your ankles with a tight grip.

Extend your arms and legs as far as you can.

Maintain the position for a while with an upwards glance.

5) Prone corpse pose

In addition to making you feel contained and supported by releasing happy hormones, the corpse pose makes you more conscious of your breathing. When under intense stress, lying still and unoccupied triggers a relaxation response, which is a state in which your systolic pressure, pulse rate, and chemical levels return to normal.

Instructions to follow:

Arms by the sides as you lay on your stomach. In a relaxed position, let your legs hang open.

Alternately, you can bend your elbows and place your palms together to form a cushion or turn your head and switch positions halfway through.

Additionally, you may place a towel beneath your hat.

Your body should slowly sink to the ground as you allow it to do so.

Hold on for five to ten minutes.

Conclusion

The truth is that consistent yoga practice will genuinely improve your ability to smile whatever your circumstances. It can restore mindfulness and drive away negative ideas. Yoga may be the most effective technique to handle your stress.

Poll : 0 votes