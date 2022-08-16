6 Effective Tips To Manage Stress When You Are A Highly Sensitive Person (HSP)

Highly sensitive people are individuals who are prone to stress as they have a higher nervous system sensitivity to social, emotional, and physical stimuli. Known as sensory processing sensitivity, it is not a medical condition but rather a personality trait that has both strengths and weaknesses.

The concept of highly sensitive people was introduced by American psychologist Elaine Aron in the mid 1990s, and she believes nearly 15-20 percent of the population are indeed highly sensitive people. Highly sensitive people are hyper aware of social stimuli like people's expressions, voice inflections, and other subtle social cues.

People who are highly sensitive are thought to be the result of an evolutionary trait that improves their chances of survival because they are alert to potential threats like predators. This, however, causes problems as highly sensitive individuals are constantly on the lookout for danger even when there isn't any, causing stress and anxiety.

Another possible explanation for some people's high levels of sensitivity is that they didn't receive enough affection from their parents or other adult caregivers when they were young. This causes people to develop high levels of sensitivity to stimuli during childhood, which carries over into adulthood.

Signs and characterisitics of highly sensitive people

Aside from susceptibility to stress and anxiety, there are several signs that indicate if a person is highly sensitive. Highly sensitive people are likely to avoid situations that they feel are overwhelming and overstimulating. Situations that involve violence, excessive tension, conflict, and other situations that make them uncomfortable are avoided.

People who are highly sensitive form and maintain close emotional bonds with their friends and family. They frequently provide emotional support to those around them. They are easily moved by things in their environment, such as art and heartwarming videos.

Social support and 5 other stress-reduction tips for Highly Sensitive Person

Highly sensitive people are easily affected by stressors in their lives, making them prone to mental health illnesses such as depression and anxiety. Here are six helpful tips for dealing with stressful situations:

1) Mindfulness

Mindfulness is an intentional state of non-judgemental focus in the present moment. Mindfulness allows individuals to stop worrying about things outside of their control in the past or the future and focus on the now. It allows individuals to concentrate on what they are thinking and feeling in the present moment.

Mindfulness helps highly sensitive people deal with their disturbed state of mind as it allows them to accept their situations for what they are and not judge them or try to change them. This allows highly sensitive people to have less intense stress responses. Mindfulness can be practiced in a variety of ways, including meditation, breathing exercises, and mindful movement.

2) Self Love

Being a highly sensitive person can be exhausting as it can feel like a full-time job with no benefits. Highly sensitive people are often vigilant about physical and social stimuli, leaving them burned out. This leads to behaviors like poor sleep patterns and poor dietary habits.

truthseeker @starseed_777 The Importance of SELF-LOVE



We spend most of our energy on loving others — be it friends, spouses, children or family. But the question is — do we have enough love for our own selves?



Self-love is not selfish. Giving love should not cause burn-out. Protect your light. The Importance of SELF-LOVEWe spend most of our energy on loving others — be it friends, spouses, children or family. But the question is — do we have enough love for our own selves?Self-love is not selfish. Giving love should not cause burn-out. Protect your light. https://t.co/25QYUwh4hH

Highly sensitive people need to accept themselves for who they are and realize that they need to put in special efforts to take care of themselves. This includes a better dietary plan, getting enough sleep, following an exercise regimen, practicing meditation, and spending time doing things that relaxes them and brings happiness.

3) Identifying and Avoiding triggers

Highly sensitive people are constantly picking up on stimuli even when there are none, causing them a great deal of mental anguish in the long run. To avoid the build-up of stress and its effects, sensitive people need to identify the things that trigger it in order to avoid it.

First Doctor @firstdoktor Take care of your mental health.



Your mental health is more important than;

- your job title

- making people happy

- your social media likes

- your social media followers

- what people think of you



Take better care of your mental health by avoiding anything that triggers it. Take care of your mental health.Your mental health is more important than;- your job title- making people happy- your social media likes- your social media followers- what people think of youTake better care of your mental health by avoiding anything that triggers it.

This means that highly sensitive people need to take account of the things or stimuli that cause them to feel stressed. They can do this by using a journal to note down situations, scenarios, and people that have evoked strong negative emotions and feelings. They can then strategize on ways to avoid these things that build up stress in their bodies and minds.

4) Creating Safe Zones

Highly sensitive people cannot live a life avoiding stressors at any cost, as that would be impossible. However, they can create a space for themselves that will allow them to avoid stressors for periods of time. Highly sensitive people need to have a space for themselves where they can enter for periods of time that will allow them to recharge and relax.

5) Social Support

Highly sensitive people can experience burnout quite easily as they are constantly involuntarily looking out for stimuli. This can be exhausting and mentally exhausting in nature, often leading to burnout and depression. To avoid this, highly sensitive people need to rely on their social support.

They often provide emotional support to their friends and family, but are often hesitant to reach out. They should, however, reach out and seek support from those around them to keep the stress at bay.

6) Therapy

Highly sensitive people can go through a lot in their lives as a result of their personality traits. Therapy provides support and the tools necessary to navigate the world around them while managing their stress. Therapists can work with them to better understand their unique needs and provide coping strategies.

Highly sensitive people need not fret about stress and the other negative aspects attached to the personality trait as there are several benefits. They are in tune with the environment, allowing them to sense danger, are highly empathetic to the people around them, and have strong social skills as they pick up on subtle cues.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a highly sensitive person? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora