Novak Djokovic will be going into the US Open this year as the overwhelming favorite. The Serb is the only player in the main draw to have won a Slam in the last four years given the absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and is unarguably the man to beat.

But according to sports psychologist Jeff Greenwald, form and previous history are not the only things that make the World No. 1 the favorite in New York. Greenwald believes it is Djokovic's unconventional belief system, led by his faith in spirituality and meditation, that will give him the composure to prevail in these uncertain times.

Novak Djokovic has a psychological edge at the US Open this year: Jeff Greenwald

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2019

Greenwald spoke at length about the psychological problems that will be faced by players competing on the tour during a global pandemic. With tennis returning on American soil despite the mounting death toll, Novak Djokovic is the most likely to succeed given his 'mindfulness', according to the psychologist.

"The route of Novak - meditation and mindfulness - will help them," Greenwald said. "There might be a certain kind of gratitude there that might offset the atrophy. A tennis match might be a little less life and death when you look at having worn masks."

Greenwald also believes the absence of match play cannot be made up by any practice matches or exhibitions. That would put added pressure on the bodies of the players, and make things that much more difficult.

"The exposure has not been there. It’s hard to replicate that, even in practice sets. That muscle is a little atrophied," the sports psychologist added.

Novak Djokovic has often been lauded by fans and experts for is mental fortitude and his ability to raise his game during pressure points. That will likely come to his aid as he returns to professional tennis during these unforeseen circumstances.

Before the pandemic struck Novak Djokovic was in prolific form. In fact, the Serb is actually unbeaten so far in 2020 if you discount exhibition matches.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic began the year in Australia at the ATP Cup where he secured glory for his country Serbia, defeating Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal along the way. He then defended his Australian Open title in Melbourne, defeating Roger Federer on his way to the final where he prevailed in trademark fashion - by outlasting Dominic Thiem in a five-set epic.

The argument has to be made that Djokovic's blistering form this year was reason enough for him to be favorite at the US Open regardless of the plethora of withdrawals. And when you factor in his composed mindset and spiritual take on life, he might be nearly impossible to beat as the rest of the field struggles to deal with the pandemic in New York.