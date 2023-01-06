5 Yoga Poses for Psoas Muscle Stretch

The psoas muscle, which originates from the upper lumbar vertebra and inserts into the lesser trochanter of the femur, is one of the most powerful hip flexor muscles.

As the sole muscle connecting the lumbar spine to the lower body, it plays a pivotal role in maintaining the correct posture and helps in achieving peak performance in any physical activity, including yoga.

Psoas muscle targeted yoga poses are a great way to counteract the negative effects of sitting all day. If you are tired of bad posture due to sitting, check out these effective iliopsoas stretches for good posture.

Yoga Poses for Psoas Muscle Stretch

Check out the following simple yoga poses that will help you get a good psoas muscle stretch:

1) Apanasana

This is one of the easiest asanas you can do for a good psoas muscle stretch. To begin, assume Ardha Savasana, the constructive rest position, with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor.

Instructions:

Bring the right thigh against the right side of the abdomen and chest by bringing the right knee in and interlacing the fingers on top of the shin bone.

Don't tense up the area around your right hip.

Step forward with your left foot, bringing your left leg as straight as possible onto the mat, and start to walk (or slide) forward.

Pay close attention to the front of the left hip as you extend the left knee.

Lengthen your left psoas by focusing your energy through the inner thigh and down the back of your left leg.

The psoas muscle remains tight in those who sit a lot (Image via Pexels @Marta Wave)

2) Vrikshasana

The psoas muscle on the side of the body opposite the lifted leg gets a good workout in this simple standing balance exercise. This is a great pose for strengthening the abdominals, which are engaged throughout all balancing poses.

Instructions:

Get into Tadasana, the Mountain Pose, with your hands in Anjali Mudra at your heart.

Firm your footing by pressing down through all four corners of your feet.

It's time to put your full weight on your right foot and raise your left one off the ground. Don't slouch or cross your right leg, but do keep your knee slightly bent.

The position is achieved by bringing the inner sole of the left foot up onto the inner thigh of the right leg while bending the left knee.

When you're trying to get your hips in a nice, even line, it helps to press your foot into your thigh and vice versa for stability.

You can maintain your equilibrium by fixing your gaze on a fixed point or object.

Relax for 5-10 breaths as you bring your left foot to the floor, then switch sides and do the same.

3) Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana

This is a great yoga asana that will give you a good psoas muscle stretch.The asana requires you to maintain a difficult balance while also bringing your lifted leg in towards your body.

Instructions:

Start with a Tadasana, pressing down through the big toes for a grounded base.

Hold your big toe with the first two fingers of your right hand and bend your right leg.

If you lift your chest and press your right foot forward, you can keep your spine in a neutral position.

Activate the hamstrings by bringing the pelvis forward while maintaining a stable hip position.

Root your standing foot and hold this position for a few breaths.

You should then let go of the foot and lower your leg to the floor slowly before switching sides and repeating.

Vrikshasana is one of the best asanas to relieve tension from your psoas muscle (Image via Pexels @Olia Danilevich)

4) Navasana

The psoas muscle works on both sides of the body in Navasana to maintain the position of the spine being long and the legs being straight. If you feel yourself losing the V shape, bend your knees to pull your torso back up.

Instructions:

Sit down on the floor with your feet flat and knees bent.

Maintain a slight bend in your knees and lift your feet off the ground.

Half boat pose is achieved by bringing the shins parallel to the floor. Keep your back straight to avoid hunching over.

Make a V with your torso and legs by bringing your legs to a 45-degree angle while keeping your torso as upright as possible.

Bring your arms parallel to the floor, palms facing up, and slide your shoulders back.

Keep your weight on your sit bones or just behind them, and lift your chest to maintain your equilibrium.

Hold this position for five deep breaths.

Relax your legs as you exhale, then inhale and sit up straight.

Navasana will strengthen your psoas muscle (Image via Pexels @Gustavo Fring)

5) Ustrasana

The psoas muscle is lengthened and strengthened in the camel pose, which also helps stabilize the lower back. Maintaining a perpendicular angle between your thighs and the floor is essential for getting the most out of this stretch.

Instructions:

Bend your knees, but keep your back straight and your hips over your knees.

Position your hands so that they are on either side of your rib cage, with your thumbs resting on the back of your ribs and the rest of your fingers encircling your ribs on the front and the sides.

Make sure your arms are at a right angle to the body, with outward pointing elbows.

Using your hands, gently lift the rib cage and begin to open your chest toward the ceiling.

Maintain this position by bringing both hands back to grab hold of your heels, ensuring that your hips remain forward and above your knees.

To relax, tuck your chin to your chest and place your hands on your hips.

To release, come back to the kneeling position.

Takeaway

The psoas muscle can become tight and stiff due to sitting or activity. Using these yoga poses can help release tension and tightness. Move at your own pace and determine what works best for you. If you are suffering from any health conditions or problems, speak to your doctor before performing these asanas. You can also check out these exercises to strengthen the psoas muscle.

