7 Best Exercises to Strengthen the Psoas muscle

Psoas muscles are not as popular as glutes or lats, but they play a very crucial role in your muscular structure. They are crucial in determining the condition and overall health of your spine.

This muscle operates by stretching the hip joint and elevating the upper leg towards the torso. Walking is a common example of the movement performed by this musculature.

Keep reading to learn more about this essential muscle and seven best exercises to strengthen them.

What is Psoas muscle?

The psoas muscle runs from the lower lumbar portion of the spine to the femur and through the pelvis. Psoas muscle is one of the three major muscles in your body that connects your spine to your legs. along with gluteus maximus and piriformis.

The psoas muscle attaches to the lumbar spine vertebrae and spans the outer edge of each pubis, which is near your pelvis. It then connects with the iliacus muscle at the inguinal ligament and then to your femur.

Still confused? Let's put it this way: psoas muscles play a crucial part in your walking and standing up straight on your legs. When you walk, your brain tells your psoas muscles to propel your rear leg forward, causing the front and back legs to alternate. As a result, your psoas muscle is responsible for a portion of each solid stride you take.

As this muscle is so important, it goes without saying that training this muscle is very important.

Why you should train your psoas muscle?

The psoas impacts the posture and is linked with the hip and spine rigidity. It also affects our ability to move freely when walking.

Giving your psoas consistent stretches will not only increase your training routine's efficacy but also your general quality of life. There are simple exercises that can help you improve your psoas muscle strength and endurance.

Chronic low-back discomfort, poor posture, leg-length disparity, limited internal/external rotation, sciatica and pelvic floor dysfunction are common symptoms of psoas weakening and stiffness. To avoid these symptoms, you should check out these seven best exercises to strengthen your psoas muscle:

#1 Side lying hip flexor

Start in a fetal posture in the side lying position,

Cup your hand like a hook, and grip around the tibia bone/muscle of your lower leg.

Straighten out your spine and hips while allowing the quadriceps, hip flexors and psoas groups to relax and enjoy the stretch.

Hold for 5-10 seconds on each side.

#2 Standing pelvic tilt

With your chest thrust up and back straight, stand upright and tall.

Your pelvis should be pushed back and down.

Hold for ten to 20 seconds.

Release.

#3 Hip bridge with pelvic tilt

Begin by lying flat on your back with your feet flat on the ground.

Push your hips up and down through your feet.

Throughout the exercise, make sure your knees are over your toes.

Allow your hips to descend back down to the earth in a smooth motion.

#4 Knee to chest press

Lie flat on your back with your legs extended in front of you.

Raise your right leg to a tabletop or flexed posture, consciously activating the hip flexors.

Bring your hands to the top of your thigh.

To activate the psoas, press evenly from your hands into your thigh and from your thigh into your hands as you exhale.

Repeat on the other side.

#5 Straight leg raise

Lie flat on your back with straight legs and your arms extended by your sides.

Make a 90-degree bend in your right knee. Put your right foot down on the ground.

Engage the quadriceps muscles in your left leg, inhale, and raise your leg to a 45-degree angle while keeping it straight.

Hold this position for three to five seconds.

Drop the left leg gradually back to the starting position.

Before switching legs, repeat ten times.

#6 Kneeling hip flexor

Begin in a kneeling position with both knees bent .

Place your palms on the mat in front of you and press them down.

Place your left foot flat on the mat in front of you by bringing your left knee forward through the gap between your arms.

Straighten your upper body by lifting your hands off the mat.

To deepen the stretch, extend your right leg behind you.

Gently lean forward into the stretch.

Repeat on the other side, holding for 20-30 seconds before releasing.

#7 Hip extension with external rotation

Position a foam roller or a throw cushion beneath the tailbone area, and stretch both legs straight in front of you.

Bring one leg up to the tabletop once more, but this time embrace it into your torso.

Activate the back of the leg and glutes by extending the lower leg as much as possible while attempting to force the heel through the floor.

Intensify by squeezing your glutes.

Slowly bring the top knee into your armpit without changing your pelvis for a deeper stretch.

Your psoas muscles may become stiff if you sit for long periods. If you are feeling some tightness in your hips, try the above-mentioned exercises for pain-free hips. Even if you are not feeling tightness in your hip muscles and psoas muscles, these exercises are a great way to help open up your psoas muscles and strengthen them. The best thing about these psoas exercises is that they are beginner-friendly.

