How to Do the Single Straight Leg Stretch in Pilates: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, and Common Mistakes

The single straight leg stretch is a more advanced Pilates mat exercise that extends the back of the legs and tests abdominal strength.

This exercise is distinct from the Pilates single leg stretch. However, they both are at the heart of the Pilates series of five sequences, which can be incorporated into any Pilates practice.

It's a fantastic supplement to a flat abs workout as well. Use chest lifts as a warm-up for this move.

This exercise is excellent since it works your stomach and gives you an incredible stretch up the backs of your legs.

How to Do the Single Straight Leg Stretch in Pilates Correctly

Scissors is the alternate name for the third exercise in the stomach series. While targeting the abdominals, it also stretches the back of the legs. You must use speed and control during this exercise.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do the single straight leg stretch properly:

Start by lying down on the mat, then raise your legs toward the ceiling. In Pilates, the legs and heels are joined and slightly turned outward from the hips.

On your back, with your head, shoulders, and elbows raised off the mat, hug both knees into your chest.

Grab your ankle with both hands as you straighten your right leg toward the ceiling. Lengthen your left leg in front of you until it is just barely visible over the mat.

As you inhale, gently pulse the right leg twice while holding it straight with your hands. As the leg approaches the torso, press your navel even more deeply into the mat.

Exhale and rapidly "scissor" the straight legs past one another to switch them. Repeat the movement while grabbing the ankle of your left leg and inhaling for the first set and exhaling for the second.

Spend 30 to 1 minute repeating the exercise, or perform 5 to 12 repetitions on each leg. Combine the single leg stretch with the straight leg raise, bicycle crunches, and t press for a thorough core workout.

Benefits of Doing the Single Straight Leg Stretch in Pilates

The hamstring muscles at the rear of the legs are stretched during this workout. The upper back may also feel stretched. The abdominal muscles are put to the test since they must contract to keep the body in place during the stretch and scissor motion when you swap legs.

Additionally, this exercise will teach you how to manage your core and coordinate your breathing and movement.

People who enjoy walking and jogging frequently stretch their hamstrings since those activities work them out.

Common Mistakes to Avoid in Single Straight Leg Stretch in Pilates

Avoid these mistakes to get the most out of this practice.

Sluggish Breathing

You should take deep breaths into your back and sides when performing a deep scoop. Attempt to establish a rhythmic breathing pattern and leg-switching pattern.

Ab Support Is Poor

Your abdominals, not your back or neck, support your upper body. Avoid slouching or arching your back. Reduce the space between your legs if your lower back lifts off the floor, which indicates that your bottom leg is too low.

Torso movement

It should only be the legs that move. If your torso is twisting or shifting, you are not exercising proper control.

Tips to Keep in Mind While Doing the Single Straight Leg Stretch in Pilates

Keep your lower back from arching off the mat. This shows that your legs are too low, and your core isn't working as hard (and you are more at risk of straining your back). Raise your legs so that your lower back is not arched anymore.

Look forward. Your neck will break if you continue to look up at the ceiling. Keep your head down, your eyes ahead, and your upper body completely curled up.

Throughout the entire workout, keep your head and chest raised. As you raise your arms overhead, keep them in place.

Maintain a stable and still torso. Your legs and arms should be the only moving parts.

Tummy nicely pulled in and flat. Put on a pair of thin jeans by zipping them. You need to pull your stomach inwards and upward. Do it now for the duration of the workout. The goal is to strengthen your abdominal muscles from the inside out.

Key Takeaway

A single straight leg stretch develops torso strength by stabilizing the spine, strengthening the abdominal muscles, and strengthening the spine. You may increase your stamina, coordination, stability, and body warmth with this Pilates workout.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried single straight leg stretch? Yess!! No 0 votes so far