9 Best Exercises You Should Do for Toning Your Abdominal Muscles

The abdominal muscles are an important muscle group in the midsection of the body. They are part of the core musculature and are responsible for most trunk movements and for maintaining posture and stability.

While there are many muscles that comprise this group, it's important to train all of them for optimal strength and function. A strong core means better movement quality and performance. The abdominal muscles, in particular, are at the very front of the core musculature. These muscles are what form the coveted six packs you see on so many athletes and fitness models.

Of course, nice abdominal muscles are not formed only through exercise, but proper diet and adequate rest. If you have those down to a pat but don’t know where to start with exercise, we’re here to help you.

Best exercises to tone abdominals

Here we have the nine best exercises you can do to strengthen and sculpt your abdominal muscles:

1) Plank hold

This is an exercise that most fitness enthusiasts look to master right from the start. It's known to build strength in the core. Here's how to do it:

• Get onto all fours, and drop yourself down on your elbows, so your forearms support the weight of your body. Straighten your legs out so that your entire body is supported by your elbows and toes.

• Brace your core to keep your hips in line with your feet and shoulders.

• Hold this pose for 20 seconds. Rest for a minute, and repeat the movement. As you progress, you can increase the time you hold it for.

2) Hollow hold

This is another effective isometric hold to strengthen the abdominals. To do this exercise:

• Lay on the floor on your back. Ensure that your lower back is flat on the ground, and raise your legs up to hold them straight at an angle between 15 to 30 degrees off the ground.

• Raise your arms off the ground, and point your hands up over your head in the opposite direction of your feet, keeping your arms straight.

• Hold this pose for 20 seconds. Rest for a minute, and repeat the movement. As you progress, you can increase the time you hold it for.

3) Lying leg raises

This exercise is effective for the lower abdominals, in particular. It calls for optimal core engagement by performing a movement while keeping your core stable. This is how you do it:

• Lay on the floor on your back. Tuck your hands underneath your lower back or buttocks to help keep yourself stable.

• Ensure your lower back is flat on the ground; raise your legs up slowly to an angle of 90 degrees from the floor, and hold them straight up in front of you. Point your toes to the ceiling.

• Lower them back toward the ground, but don’t let them touch the floor.

• Repeat this move for 15 to 20 reps.

4) V-ups

This is a dynamic movement that is sure to set your abdominals on fire. It's effective in working the entire midsection. To do this exercise:

• Lay on the floor with your arms straightened over your head and legs ahead of you. Lift your upper body and legs off the ground, keeping your arms and legs straight. Raise them up above you to make them meet.

• Bring your legs back to the ground, and lower your upper body back to the floor as well to return to the starting position.

• Repeat this move for 15 to 20 reps.

5) Dead bugs

This is another exercise that requires you to engage your abdominals while moving your arms and legs in opposing directions. This is how you do it:

• Lay on the floor on your back. Raise your legs up, and bend them at the knee. Point your knees toward the ceiling, and hold your lower legs parallel to the ground.

• Straighten your arms out in front of you, pointing your hands to the ceiling with your palms facing each other.

• Drop your right arm to the floor above your head, keeping it straight as it goes down. At the same time, straighten your left leg out, and drop it to the floor.

• Raise both limbs to bring them again to the starting position.

• Repeat this movement with your left arm and right leg. Keep alternating sides to perform six to eight reps on each side.

6) Bicycle crunches

This exercise is a great one to strengthen and sculpt the obliques as well as the abdominals. Here's how it's done:

• Lay on the floor on your back. Hold both your hands at the sides of your head, and raise your legs up. Bend them at the knee to create a 90-degree angle.

• Lift your right shoulder off the ground and the left knee closer to your face to meet your right elbow. Extend your right leg out as you do this. Crunch your abs as your right elbow and left knee meet.

• Bring your right elbow back down, and extend your left leg to return to the starting position.

• Repeat this move on the other side, and continue it for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

7) Russian twists

This is another exercise that is effective in toning the obliques as well as the abdominal muscles. It was developed by the Russian army to train their soldiers. You may hold a kettlebell or medicine ball in your hands. You can do it as follows;

• Seat yourself on the ground with your legs bent in front of you. Lean back slightly, and lift your feet off the ground. Balance yourself on your pelvic muscles.

• Hold the kettlebell in front of your chest. Twist your upper body to the left, moving your hands with it and turning your shoulders in the same direction. Maintain the balance on your pelvis, and twist to the other side.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 15 reps on each side.

8) Hanging knee raises

Hanging ab workouts are more effective in strengthening the abdominals, as the body’s centre of gravity is shifted. You'll need need a pull-up bar for this exercise. Here's how you do it:

• Grab on to the bar, and suspend yourself by your arms. Brace your core to avoid swaying.

• Raise your knees up to waist-level, and crunch your abs. Make sure your feet are below your knees and not your buttocks when your knees are raised.

• Bring your legs down to the starting position. Continue to keep your core tight so that you don’t end up swaying backward.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

9) Hanging leg raises

These are slightly more challenging than the knee raises, as they take additional abdominal engagement to keep your legs straight. You would need a pull-up bar for this as well. Here's how you can do it:

• Grab on to the barm and suspend yourself by your arms. Brace the core muscles to avoid swaying.

• Keep your legs straight, and bring them up to waist-level. Your feet should be in the same line as your hips.

• Bring your legs down to the starting position. Keep your core engaged so that you don’t sway backward.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

That was one long list. Add the above-mentioned exercises to your next workout, and feel the burn in your abdominals. Don’t forget to eat well so that all your efforts don't go in vain. Be sure to stretch, and give yourself enough rest to recover from this routine.

