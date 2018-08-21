5 Yoga Poses To Get A Flat Belly

Feature on a Yoga Session

Yoga has numerous benefits that most of us are unaware of. It not only calms your mind and body but also helps you lose weight. It aligns your chakras and improves your posture. The list can go on and on but there are certain things you need to know before you start with your yoga session.

1. You cannot equate yoga with cardio. However, what yoga does is use body weight and stimulate the muscles to not only tone them but also to promote weight loss. It also increases your flexibility and strength.

2. Do not go too jazzy on the clothes you wear. Wear clothes that are loose so as to do perfect poses.

3. There are various styles of yoga. Be aware of which one is the best for you and graduate when comfortable.

4. You need not do yoga every day. 4-6 times a week is perfect to see noticeable changes in your body, depending on your diet and fitness level, of course!

5. Do not stop practicing yoga if you body is not flexible enough. With time, your joints will open up and you will get there. Take it slow and do not go too hard on yourself.

6. Do not just do yoga for the sake of losing weight. Do it to feel rejuvenated and relaxed.

Now, lets get down to business. Here are some easy yoga asanas to get a flat belly. However, do not assume that simply doing these exercises and poses will give you the result you are looking for. It must be complemented with a proper diet regime as well.

Pose #1

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Instructions:

Step 1: Lie flat on the floor and bend your knees while placing your feet flat on the floor, hip width apart. Keep your arms by your side.

Step 2: Breathe out and lift your hips off the floor. Try and make a straight line from your knee to your shoulders. Your shoulder blades must be on the floor at all times.

Step 3: Slowly, clasp your arms under your back without bending your elbows. Hold for a moment.

Step 4: Unclasp them and get back to the initial position.

Step 5: Repeat again but now, clasp your arms over your head. Hold for a moment.

Step 6: Relax and bring your arms and hips back to the initial position. Repeat.

Do this exercise for 2 minutes.

