While the holiday season is a time for happiness, joy, and celebration with family and loved ones, it can also be incredibly tiring and stressful.

The preparation, decoration, planning, shopping, and–not to mention–the urge to make everyone happy not only takes a toll on your physical health but can give you severe mental stress too. Plus, all the holiday binge eating can impact your gut health, which can lead to constipation, bloating, and sudden weight gain as well.

Luckily, there are certain yoga poses that can amp up your energy, relax your body and mind, and make you a lot happier and healthier, so you can enjoy your holidays to the fullest. Regular yoga practice can help manage your stress and improve your digestive system, all while stretching and strengthening your muscles.

Never tried yoga before? Don’t worry, the following yoga poses are for newbies too. The best part is that these asanas can be done anywhere, anytime! So, lock yourself in your bedroom for just 15 minutes, roll out a mat, and give your body a quick break from all the holiday chaos.

Yoga poses to try this holiday season

Here are five simple yoga asanas to make your holiday season less stressful and more joyous:

1. Child’s Pose

Feeling exhausted from all the holiday preparations? Try the child’s pose. This yoga pose offers great relaxation to the body and mind and also deeply stretches the spine. It helps relieve back pain as well.

Instructions:

Get to your knees and hands and keep the top of your feet planted on the floor.

Start to lean forward so that your belly gets between your thighs.

Rest your forehead on the floor and, alternatively, move your head from one side to another with your cheek touching the floor.

Stretch your arms straight in the front with your palms on the floor or move them back towards your thighs.

Maintain the position, and stay in the pose for as long as you like.

Remember to breathe easily throughout the pose.

2. Seated Forward Bend

The seated forward bend is another calming yoga asana that helps relieve stress and calms the mind. It stretches your shoulders, spine, and leg muscles, and helps relieve fatigue. While this pose is safe for everyone, avoid it if you have any type of back injury or consult a doctor before attempting it on your own.

Instructions:

Sit on a mat with your legs extended and fully stretched in the front.

Keep your knees straight, but if you have tight muscles, allow your knees to bend slightly.

Inhale and reach your arms to the side, and then over your head while stretching and lengthening your spine.

Slowly bend forward at your hips, and not your waist, and lengthen your torso.

Bring your upper body to rest on your thighs and try to touch your nose to your knees.

Grab your ankles, feet, or shins (whatever is comfortable), and ensure that your back doesn’t arch upwards.

Hold the pose for a few seconds or as long as you can, and try to lengthen your torso and stretch deeper as you breathe out.

3. Tree Pose

The tree pose is an easy and effective pose that eases anxiety and stretches your entire body while allowing you to focus on your inner self and energy.

Instructions:

Stand straight on a mat with your inner knees and ankles touching and your arms relaxed at your sides.

Shift your weight evenly on both feet, and then shift it to your right foot as you lift your left, and place it alongside your right thigh.

Keep in mind not to rest your foot on your knee – place it below or above your knee.

Place your hands on your hips, and try to lengthen your tailbone by stretching your body up.

Slowly bring your hands overhead in a prayer position or rest them on your chest.

Find your balance and maintain this posture for a few seconds.

Step back to the standing position and then repeat the pose with your opposite leg.

4. Legs Up The Wall

Legs up the wall is a restorative yoga pose that offers relaxation and boosts energy. It stretches the back of your legs and eases foot cramps as well.

Instructions:

Sit straight and keep your left side against the wall. Bend your knees and position your feet towards your hips.

Now, slowly move your legs up against the wall and lie down flat on your back.

Ensure that your hips are against the wall and your arms are in any comfortable position either on your chest or at your sides.

Stay in this asana for as long as you can, and then slowly push yourself away to release the pose.

5. Cobra Pose

The Cobra pose is an excellent beginner-friendly asana that works wonders for stress management. It stretches the entire front side of your body while promoting the functions of your abdominal organs and gastrointestinal tracts. This pose is perfect to keep your digestion healthy from all binge eating during the holiday season.

Instructions:

Lie on your stomach with your forehead on the floor, your feet together, and your arms underneath your shoulders.

Move your shoulder blades down and back and press your feet into the floor as you lift your chest and head off the floor.

Ensure that your shoulders are relaxed.

Stay in the posture for a few breaths, and as you exhale, lower your body back onto the floor.

Takeaway

Aim to hold the aforementioned yoga poses for at least 30 seconds and do not stop breathing between movements.

We understand that you have a busy and hectic schedule during the holiday season, and yoga might be the last thing that comes to your mind. But remember that just 15 minutes of simple asanas and breathing can take away all your exhaustion and make you happy and healthy enough so you can take on your holidays wholeheartedly.

Poll : 0 votes