6 Arm Exercises for Men Using Dumbbells

Arm exercises using dumbbells can help you get toned and strong arms due to an increased range of motion along with a reduced risk of injury. They can promote muscle growth and build strength in the arm muscles.

Stronger arms entail numerous benefits, including greater strength of the upper body, improved posture, better functional movement, stabilization of joints, and more. That's why it's crucial to include arm exercises in your regular workout routine.

Dumbbell Arm Exercises for Men

We have created a list of the six best arm exercises men can incorporate in their workout routine using dumbbells:

1) Hammer Curl

Hammer curls can help in boosting muscle endurance and increasing the strength and size of the upper arms.

How should you do it?

Start off in a standing position while maintaining good posture.

Clutch a pair of dumbbells in your hands, and position them hanging on the sides of the body with your chest lifted and back erected.

Twist your arm, and bend your elbows to bring a dumbbell to shoulder level before lowering it down back to the starting position.

Change sides, and repeat.

2) Dumbbell Overhead Press

The dumbbell overhead press helps in toning the chest, shoulders, and arms. It can help in building strength in the arms and enhance pulling movements.

How should you do it?

Start off in a seated position with good posture. The core muscles should be tight throughout the exercise, with chest lifted and back erect.

Grab dumbbells in both hands with an overhand grip, and position them at shoulder level, with the elbows bent and open to the sides.

Drive the dumbbells straight to the ceiling till your arms are completely extended.

Lower the weights back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Lying Triceps Extension

This exercise can help in building the range of motion and strength of your arms along with adding greater muscle definition in your upper body.

How should you do it?

Start off in a lying position on the bench on your back, with the feet flat on the ground.

Hold a dumbbell with both hands, and extend it towards the ceiling at shoulder height.

Slowly bring the dumbbell behind your head by bending your elbows to the back..

Reverse the movement to bring tge weight back to its original position. Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Lateral Raise

The dumbbell lateral raise provides numerous benefits, including stabilization of shoulders, strengthening the arms, and enhanced overhead movements with lower risk of injury.

How should you do it?

Start off in a tall standing position with good posture. Keep your back straight, core tightened, chest lifted, and feet grounded on the floor throughout the movement.

Clutch dumbbells in both hands, and position them hanging by your sides with your elbows slightly bent.

Extend your arms straight towards your sides with slightly bent elbows till they reach shoulder height.

Hold before lowering the weights back to their original position. Repeat.

5) Concentration Curl

Concentration curls are among the underused arm exercises. They can help in both promoting muscle growth and building strength in the biceps.

How should you do it?

Start off in a seated position on the bench, with your legs apart and upper body slightly leaning forward.

Grasp a dumbbell in your right hand with your elbows pressed on the inside of your right thigh.

Slowly bring the dumbbell towards your shoulder with your palm facing towards the ceiling, and bend your elbows.

Hold before slowly lowering the weight back to the starting position. Repeat.

6) Wrist Curl

Wrist curls work on the flexor muscles in the forearms. They target the forearms that are usually neglected in an arm workout routine.

How should you do it?

Assume a seated position on the chair while clutching dumbbells in both hands in an underhand grip and palms facing towards the ceiling.

In this position, your knees should be bent at an angle of 90 degrees and feet flat on the floor.

Position your forearms on your thighs, with your palms hovering over the edge of your knees.

Relax your hands such that your weight falls slightly down on the knees.

Curl the dumbbell upwards to assume the starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The arm exercises listed above are some of the best and most efficient ones men can include in their workout routine using dumbbells. Dumbbell arm exercises help provide increased range of motion and reduces the chances of injury.

These arm exercises can work on the shoulders, forearms, triceps, and biceps, giving you a complete arm workout using dumbbells.

Poll : 0 votes