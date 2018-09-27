6 Barbell Shoulder Workouts To Build Strong And Muscular Shoulders

Want an amazing barbell workout to gain shoulder mass and muscle? Try this out!

Are you one of those who have been trying to work on their shoulders to build mass but it just isn’t working? You are not the only one. It can be difficult to work on your shoulders and pretty often you will not see the results if you are not informed about the workings of this particular part of your body. Firstly, let us look at some pointers:

1. Please remember that grip is an extremely important part of every exercise. All overhead presses are not the same. It depends on your movements, your posture, the position of your elbows, the position of your arms etc. Be aware of what your form is.

2. When you are choosing your weights, be practical. Yes, heavy is necessary but know your limits. Since shoulder exercises are complex, going all out without considering your limitations might lead to injuries.

3. Reps are important but do not compromise quality for quantity. Complete your reps perfectly. Also, the longer the range of motion, the better it is for your muscles.

4. There are some exercises that might need you to lock your joints. But if you do it for exercises that do not need it, you might just hurt yourself. So be sure to do your research.

5. Remember to give your body adequate rest. Do not over train because that will lead to fatigue and breakdown. 3 days a week is perfect for a shoulder workout.

6. Be sure to work on each part of your shoulder. An all inclusive workout will not only add to the mass but will also make sure that you work on all angles and parts.

Now let us look at a barbell workout for your shoulders to make them strong and big!

Exercise #1

Push Presses

Instructions:

Step 1: Pick a barbell and bring it to your shoulder level. Hold it with overhand grip such that your palms face up and your elbows point forward. Make sure that your upper arms are almost parallel to the floor. Let the bar rest on your upper chest.

Step 2: Lower your hips and bend your knees so as to do a half squat.

Step 3: Push through your legs, extend your legs and arms and push the bar over your head. Make sure that your arms are straight.

Step 4: Hold for 2 seconds and get it back to the initial position. Repeat.

Do 2 sets of 12 reps each.

