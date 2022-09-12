6 Basic Yoga Poses and Exercises to Practice Every Day

Doing yoga every day can be one of the best steps you can take towards your well-being. Yoga is not only beneficial for physical health but is also good for mental well-being and to explore spirituality.

Finding time for physical activity in our busy life can be difficult and can impact our health. However, yoga can help in this regard, as you do not need a fixed time to do the poses.

They can be completed in 10-15 minutes, which will rejuvenate the body. As you get more time in your schedule, you can include a proper routine to do the various asanas.

Best Basic Everyday Yoga Poses and Exercises

We have curated a list of the six best basic yoga poses you can do every day to boost your health and well-being:

1) Low Lunge Pose (Anjaneyasana)

It's one of the excellent yoga poses you can do every day. This backbend stretch can be done by beginners, as it targets several muscle groups in the body, including the legs, arms, chest, back, and stomach.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your back upright, hands on the side and legs together before taking a wide step forward with one leg.

Lower the rear knee to the ground, and press the lower leg to the ground, bending the front knee at 90 degrees. Reach with your arms overhead as your fingers point towards the ceiling. Slowly release the position. Change sides, and repeat.

2) Tree Pose (Vriksasana)

This pose can enhance balance and stability.

How to do it?

Start off with both legs together, back in the upright position, and hands on the sides. Raise one leg off the ground while shifting your bodyweight to the other.

Bring the lifted leg towards the inside of the opposite thigh, and force it against each other. Extend your hands over your head in a prayer motion while gazing forward and closing your eyes. Slowly release, and repeat on the other side.

3) Warrior Pose II (Virbhadrasana)

This exercise provides a multitude of benefits that include stretching and toning the leg muscles, and stimulating the internal organs.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an upright position and stepping forward with one leg in line in a lunge pose.

Bend the knee at the front at an angle of 90 degrees above the ankle, and bring your hands parallel to the ground at shoulder height. With the spine straight, slightly lean your body forward while keeping it vertical. Change sides, and repeat.

4) Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

This pose gently opens up the pelvic region along with stretching muscles.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the ground before bringing your left knee towards your left palm. The left ankle should be somewhere in front of the opposite hips.

Slide your right leg backwards into the extended position with your heel facing towards the ceiling. Lower the body towards the ground by putting both hands forward.

5) Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

It's one of the simplest yoga poses that can help you relax.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated sitting position with your shoulders aligned perfectly over the hips. Bring your right ankle over your left thigh and vice versa, with the shoulders rolled back.

6) Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana)

This pose can stretch and strengthen the body.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated sitting position before bringing your lower right leg over the opposite thigh and vice versa. Bring your right arm in front by bending your elbow, keeping your palm flat, Take the other arm to the back by extending it towards the ceiling and bending it at the elbows.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses are some of the basic ones you can do every day to enhance your well-being. These are relatively simply poses that do not involve complicated movements and can be easily done by beginners.

Some of the benefits provided by these yoga poses include increased flexibility, strengthened muscles, toned body, improved flexibility, enhanced posture, and more. Considering the benefits they provide, include these poses in your workout routine.

